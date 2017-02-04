Kristen Stewart Drops F-Bomb During SNL Opening Monologue

Kristen Stewart gave Donald Trump ammunition for his next anti-Saturday Night Live tweetstorm — but probably not for the reason she intended.

The onetime Twilight leading lady — who hosted this weekend’s show — began her opening monologue by recalling how, back in 2012, the current POTUS went off on her (via Twitter, natch) for allegedly cheating on then-boyfriend Robert Pattison with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

She then added that Trump likely despises her even more now because, as she noted, “I’m gay!”

At the end of her monologue, an over-enthusiastic Stewart (oh, the irony!) dropped an F-bomb while introducing musical guest Alessia Cara.

“We’ve got a great show, and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f—ing thing ever — oops,” she said. “Oh my god, and I’m sorry and Alessia Cara is also here and i’ll never come back.”