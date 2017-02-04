5aa4ee5f9212e4792d25e5df8b536a2b

Kristen Stewart Drops F-Bomb During SNL Opening Monologue

By /

Kristen Stewart gave Donald Trump ammunition for his next anti-Saturday Night Live tweetstorm — but probably not for the reason she intended.

The onetime Twilight leading lady — who hosted this weekend’s show — began her opening monologue by recalling how, back in 2012, the current POTUS went off on her (via Twitter, natch) for allegedly cheating on then-boyfriend Robert Pattison with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. 

Cancelled or Not? 13 Shows on the Bubble
ias Launch Gallery

She then added that Trump likely despises her even more now because, as she noted, “I’m gay!”

At the end of her monologue, an over-enthusiastic Stewart (oh, the irony!) dropped an F-bomb while introducing musical guest Alessia Cara.

“We’ve got a great show, and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f—ing thing ever — oops,” she said. “Oh my god, and I’m sorry and Alessia Cara is also here and i’ll never come back.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Big Mike says:
    February 4, 2017 at 8:57 PM

    WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!?!?!?

    Reply
  2. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    February 4, 2017 at 8:59 PM

    I knew you would jump right on this.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 