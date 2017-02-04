President Trump Defends 'Killer' Putin In Super Bowl Interview: 'Do You Think Our Country's So Innocent?'

Bill O’Reilly’s highly anticipated interview with President Donald Trump doesn’t air until Sunday’s Super Bowl pregame show, but the following soundbite should get everyone talking.

VIDEOSSchwarzenegger Offers to Trade Jobs With Trump After POTUS (Again) Knocks Celebrity Apprentice Ratings

In a preview of the sit-down released by Fox News, the O’Reilly Factor host asks Trump about Vladimir Putin, and whether he respects the Russian president.

“I do respect him… I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him,” Trump says. “He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us with the fight against ISIS — which is a major fight — and Islamic terrorism all over the world, that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea. It’s very possible I won’t.”

“But he’s a killer, though,” O’Reilly then notes. “Putin’s a killer.”

“There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers,” Trump responds. “What do you think — our country’s so innocent?”

O’Reilly: “Putin’s a killer.” Trump: “…we’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think—our country’s so innocent?” pic.twitter.com/OVR4XBJq1b — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 4, 2017

VIDEOSSamantha Bee Compares Trump to Gilmore Girl, Condemns Muslim Ban

In a second clip, O’Reilly asks Trump if there’s any validity to criticism that he says things he “can’t back up factually,” leading to a discussion about POTUS’ recent claim that more than 3 million undocumented citizens voted in the 2016 election illegally.

Watch Bill O’Reilly’s interview w/ Pres. @realDonaldTrump Sunday at 4p ET during the #SuperBowl pregame show on FOX. https://t.co/h6qG375hkH pic.twitter.com/4wZ01jYp1e — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 5, 2017

O’Reilly’s interview with Trump airs Sunday at 4 pm, with additional excerpts airing as part of The O’Reilly Factor on Monday and Tuesday.