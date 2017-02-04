president-trump-super-bowl-interview-vladimir-putin
President Trump Defends 'Killer' Putin In Super Bowl Interview: 'Do You Think Our Country's So Innocent?'

Bill O’Reilly’s highly anticipated interview with President Donald Trump doesn’t air until Sunday’s Super Bowl pregame show, but the following soundbite should get everyone talking.

In a preview of the sit-down released by Fox News, the O’Reilly Factor host asks Trump about Vladimir Putin, and whether he respects the Russian president.

“I do respect him… I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him,” Trump says. “He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us with the fight against ISIS — which is a major fight — and Islamic terrorism all over the world, that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea. It’s very possible I won’t.”

“But he’s a killer, though,” O’Reilly then notes. “Putin’s a killer.”

“There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers,” Trump responds. “What do you think — our country’s so innocent?”

In a second clip, O’Reilly asks Trump if there’s any validity to criticism that he says things he “can’t back up factually,” leading to a discussion about POTUS’ recent claim that more than 3 million undocumented citizens voted in the 2016 election illegally.

O’Reilly’s interview with Trump airs Sunday at 4 pm, with additional excerpts airing as part of The O’Reilly Factor on Monday and Tuesday.

16 Comments
  1. labman57 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 5:09 PM

    I’m sorry — I didn’t quite hear that.
    What was Donnie saying about “American Exceptionalism”?

    Reply
  2. JScout says:
    February 4, 2017 at 5:11 PM

    Impeach this idiot NOW. The U.S. does not kill journalist. The U.S. does not kill political opponents. Trump is a Russian sympathizer and cannot be out president. He needs to release his taxes for the past 20 years now. Then we’ll be able to see how many millions he owes to foreign countries and how truly bad he is a “successful” businessman. He is disgraceful.

    Reply
  3. Collette says:
    February 4, 2017 at 5:23 PM

    “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” What DT is saying is we have bigger fish to fry than Putin. Islam is a greater threat because they are willing to die and kill innocents to further their fanaticism. Russia is not good, but they are relatively weak financially and not religious fanatics. Small change compared to Iran and ISIS.

    Reply
  4. Fred Shwebell says:
    February 4, 2017 at 5:40 PM

    Just waiting for the “clarification” from the Administration cleanup crew…

    Reply
  5. Barton boswald says:
    February 4, 2017 at 5:41 PM

    They are exceptional, just look at what happened at sandy hook when those poor kiddies were slaughtered with a readily available weapon of war and yet they STILL cling to their guns as Dirty Donald promised during the campaign. they are exceptionally stupid and a sick society.

    Reply
    • Big Mike says:
      February 4, 2017 at 5:56 PM

      Didn’t you hear? Sandy Hook didn’t happen. It was all lies. Nobody died. It was propaganda to try and take away ‘Murica’s guns!!
      .
      *Note: I don’t believe that, but a not insignificant portion of people do. Sickening.*

      Reply
  6. Jake says:
    February 4, 2017 at 5:49 PM

    Even if you support his policies, I don’t know how you can’t be embarrassed about this so called President. I can’t imagine 4 years of thus nonsense or what will follow this

    Reply
  7. Wendy says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:16 PM

    This traitor needs to be impeached and it’s time that these senators and members of Congress go a collective spine and start proceedings. Before we alienate every ally and have every enemy gunning for us.

    Reply
  8. Kate says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:21 PM

    Trump = Putin’s b*tch

    Reply
ad
 