Vampire Diaries: Steven R. McQueen Returning as Jeremy for Series Finale

Jeremy Gilbert is heading back to Mystic Falls to say good morning to his sister. (Well, “sister.”)

Steven R. McQueen on Friday Instagrammed a picture of himself on the Atlanta set of The Vampire Diaries, where the gang is currently filming the final episode of the series:

Saying hi to some old friends A photo posted by @steven_r_mcqueen on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Though McQueen left the show midway through its sixth season, he returned for that finale, which happened to be Nina Dobrev’s final appearance — until the series finale — as Elena.

Of course, McQueen is hardly the only fan-favorite actor returning for the big farewell. Thanks to the magic of social media, we know that David Anders (John Gilbert), Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan) and Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood) are among those popping in for the finale.

So, what do you think brings all of these characters — some of whom are definitely dead — back to Mystic Falls? Drop a comment with your finale theories below.