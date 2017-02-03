The Vampire Diaries Spoilers
Vampire Diaries: Steven R. McQueen Returning as Jeremy for Series Finale

Jeremy Gilbert is heading back to Mystic Falls to say good morning to his sister. (Well, “sister.”)

Steven R. McQueen on Friday Instagrammed a picture of himself on the Atlanta set of The Vampire Diaries, where the gang is currently filming the final episode of the series:

Saying hi to some old friends

A photo posted by @steven_r_mcqueen on


The Vampire Diaries Series Finale Photos
”Working with my favorite brothers. #tvdforever #tvd” — Chris Grismer Launch Gallery

Though McQueen left the show midway through its sixth season, he returned for that finale, which happened to be Nina Dobrev’s final appearance — until the series finale — as Elena.

Of course, McQueen is hardly the only fan-favorite actor returning for the big farewell. Thanks to the magic of social media, we know that David Anders (John Gilbert), Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan) and Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood) are among those popping in for the finale.

So, what do you think brings all of these characters — some of whom are definitely dead — back to Mystic Falls? Drop a comment with your finale theories below.

4 Comments
  1. Riana says:
    February 3, 2017 at 4:49 PM

    They need to get Arielle kebbel as well.

    Reply
  2. mike says:
    February 3, 2017 at 5:20 PM

    Now I’ll watch

    Reply
  3. Mike says:
    February 3, 2017 at 5:21 PM

    wouldn’t surprise me if someone travels back in time

    Reply
  4. kar says:
    February 3, 2017 at 5:48 PM

    To kiss Damons a$$ no doubt.

    Reply
