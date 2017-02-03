Vampire Diaries: Steven R. McQueen Returning as Jeremy for Series Finale

Jeremy Gilbert is heading back to Mystic Falls to say good morning to his sister. (Well, “sister.”)
Steven R. McQueen on Friday Instagrammed a picture of himself on the Atlanta set of The Vampire Diaries, where the gang is currently filming the final episode of the series:
–
Though McQueen left the show midway through its sixth season, he returned for that finale, which happened to be Nina Dobrev’s final appearance — until the series finale — as Elena.
Of course, McQueen is hardly the only fan-favorite actor returning for the big farewell. Thanks to the magic of social media, we know that David Anders (John Gilbert), Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan) and Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood) are among those popping in for the finale.
So, what do you think brings all of these characters — some of whom are definitely dead — back to Mystic Falls? Drop a comment with your finale theories below.
They need to get Arielle kebbel as well.
Now I’ll watch
wouldn’t surprise me if someone travels back in time
To kiss Damons a$$ no doubt.