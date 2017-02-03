Shawn Ryan's S.W.A.T. Pilot Ordered at CBS, Justin Lin to Direct

The Shield creator Shawn Ryan’s S.W.A.T. reboot has received a full pilot order at CBS, months after getting a pilot commitment.

Penned by Aaron Thomas, who will executive-produce with Ryan (currently an EP on Timeless), Marney Hochman, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Danielle Woodrow, the Sony Pictures Television/CBS Studios co-production follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. (Special Weapons And Tactics) lieutenant who is “torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers” when he is tasked to run a highly-trained unit that is “the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles.”

The project is specifically inspired by the 2003 film of the same name, which starred Colin Ferrell, LL Cool J and Samuel Jackson and was itself inspired by the mid-1970s ABC drama.

Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6) is set to direct the pilot, just as he did with CBS’ Scorpion in 2014.