SWAT Pilot CBS
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Shawn Ryan's S.W.A.T. Pilot Ordered at CBS, Justin Lin to Direct

By /

The Shield creator Shawn Ryan’s S.W.A.T. reboot has received a full pilot order at CBS, months after getting a pilot commitment.

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
rr Launch Gallery

RELATEDPilot Guide: This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Penned by Aaron Thomas, who will executive-produce with Ryan (currently an EP on Timeless), Marney Hochman, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Danielle Woodrow, the Sony Pictures Television/CBS Studios co-production follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. (Special Weapons And Tactics) lieutenant who is “torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers” when he is tasked to run a highly-trained unit that is “the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles.”

The project is specifically inspired by the 2003 film of the same name, which starred Colin Ferrell, LL Cool J and Samuel Jackson and was itself inspired by the mid-1970s ABC drama.

Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6) is set to direct the pilot, just as he did with CBS’ Scorpion in 2014.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Mike says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:16 PM

    loved the movie now that Justin Lin is doing the Pilot I might check this one out

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:54 PM

    CBS has done enough with reboots these days most recently with MacGyver and now Training Day. If the SWAT TV remake gets picked up as a series from the Eye network, this should be a total failure.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 