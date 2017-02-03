Supergirl Casts Hercules' Kevin Sorbo: What's His Villainous Role in Season 2?

Is Hercules stronger than Supergirl? We may soon find out.

The CW series has tapped Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys) to recur as a mysterious new villain during Season 2, TVLine has learned.

There’s no word yet on whether Sorbo’s character is connected to the upcoming Big Bad played by Lois & Clark alum Teri Hatcher.

“Since his days as Hercules, Kevin Sorbo has brought such a strong presence to the screen and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on Supergirl,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement.

Sorbo is also known for portraying Captain Dylan Hunt on Andromeda. His other TV credits include a recurring gig on The O.C. and guest spots on Hawaii Five-0, Psych and Two and a Half Men.

