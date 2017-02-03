Supergirl Kevin Sorbo

Supergirl Casts Hercules' Kevin Sorbo: What's His Villainous Role in Season 2?

By /

Is Hercules stronger than Supergirl? We may soon find out.

The CW series has tapped Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys) to recur as a mysterious new villain during Season 2, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDFlash/Supergirl Musical Crossover Features Duet Written by Rachel Bloom, Song From La La Land Duo

There’s no word yet on whether Sorbo’s character is connected to the upcoming Big Bad played by Lois & Clark alum Teri Hatcher.

“Since his days as Hercules, Kevin Sorbo has brought such a strong presence to the screen and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on Supergirl,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement.

Sorbo is also known for portraying Captain Dylan Hunt on Andromeda. His other TV credits include a recurring gig on The O.C. and guest spots on Hawaii Five-0, Psych and Two and a Half Men.

Supergirl fans, hit the comments with your theories on Sorbo’s secret role.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

12 Comments
  1. Ryan says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    Interesting. I remember Dean Cain beat him out for Superman on Lois and Clark.

    Reply
    • Rex the Wonder Dog says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:25 AM

      He does look more Supermanly. But Dean is a better actor. Good choice. I just can’t see Kevin pulling off sad and befuddled like Dean was able to do.

      Reply
  2. kate says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:12 AM

    I’m just sensing that he and Teri Hatcher are the aliens looking for Mon-El who might just be his parents at this point.

    Reply
  3. WildGoose says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    due to his co derivative Christian hate values, I tend to boycott events that feature Kevin Sorbo.

    Reply
    • Freddie says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:35 AM

      To each their own, but the star of this show also walked in the Women’s March last week, holding up quite the eloquent sign, I may add. So, you do what you want, but maybe give a thought to focusing on the others who are regular cast members.

      Reply
    • Matt says:
      February 3, 2017 at 10:21 AM

      I have no idea why the actors religion has anything to do with your decision to watch or not watch a show. I am an atheist and disagree with pretty much everything he believes in but it does not even cross my mind when I watch tv. Lighten up.

      Reply
  4. Luis Roman says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:21 AM

    Lexa Doig on “Arrow,” and now Sorbo on “Supergirl?” It’s an Andromeda” party!

    Reply
  5. Phun says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:50 AM

    “Hercules” is joining Supergirl! Awesome! Interested in knowing what villain he’ll play. Maybe a Maxwell Lord type of character? Could it be Lionel Luthor? Hmmmmm

    Reply
  6. MichaMainz says:
    February 3, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    I hope his character’ll be Vartox or Terra Man!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 