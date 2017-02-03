Supergirl Casts Hercules' Kevin Sorbo: What's His Villainous Role in Season 2?

Is Hercules stronger than Supergirl? We may soon find out.
The CW series has tapped Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys) to recur as a mysterious new villain during Season 2, TVLine has learned.
There’s no word yet on whether Sorbo’s character is connected to the upcoming Big Bad played by Lois & Clark alum Teri Hatcher.
“Since his days as Hercules, Kevin Sorbo has brought such a strong presence to the screen and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on Supergirl,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement.
Sorbo is also known for portraying Captain Dylan Hunt on Andromeda. His other TV credits include a recurring gig on The O.C. and guest spots on Hawaii Five-0, Psych and Two and a Half Men.
Supergirl fans, hit the comments with your theories on Sorbo’s secret role.
Interesting. I remember Dean Cain beat him out for Superman on Lois and Clark.
He does look more Supermanly. But Dean is a better actor. Good choice. I just can’t see Kevin pulling off sad and befuddled like Dean was able to do.
I’m just sensing that he and Teri Hatcher are the aliens looking for Mon-El who might just be his parents at this point.
That’s an awesome theory!
due to his co derivative Christian hate values, I tend to boycott events that feature Kevin Sorbo.
To each their own, but the star of this show also walked in the Women’s March last week, holding up quite the eloquent sign, I may add. So, you do what you want, but maybe give a thought to focusing on the others who are regular cast members.
I have no idea why the actors religion has anything to do with your decision to watch or not watch a show. I am an atheist and disagree with pretty much everything he believes in but it does not even cross my mind when I watch tv. Lighten up.
Lexa Doig on “Arrow,” and now Sorbo on “Supergirl?” It’s an Andromeda” party!
Steve Bacic was also in this episode of Arrow as Sonus. He was also in Andromeda
“Hercules” is joining Supergirl! Awesome! Interested in knowing what villain he’ll play. Maybe a Maxwell Lord type of character? Could it be Lionel Luthor? Hmmmmm
I hope his character’ll be Vartox or Terra Man!
Vartox was in the pilot.