Super Bowl Commercials 2017: 10 Ads You Need to Watch Before the Big Game

Because saving your Super Bowl commercial for the actual game is so 2000-and-late, brands have spent this past week pushing their million-dollar ads online in advance of Sunday’s main event — but how many of them did you actually see?

Honestly, we wouldn’t fault you for saying “none,” given how eventful this week has been. (Perhaps you were busy trying to understand why President Trump hijacked the National Prayer Breakfast to take cheap shots at NBC. Or maybe you just can’t bring yourself to care about anything after that tragic Bowling Green massacre.)

That, my friends, is where TVLine comes in. Below, you’ll find a curated list of the buzziest commercials everyone will be talking about on Sunday — which means you’ll get to play the part of Super Bowl Commercial Hipster™ and scoff at everyone’s excitement over ads you’ve already seen:

* Let’s start with Turbo Tax’s twisted “Humpty Fall” ad, which will likely inspire a resurgence of all your childhood nightmares:

* Skittles’ “Romance” ad, in which a lovesick teenager keeps a family of four — plus a few additional creepers — well fed:

* Honda’s strangely inspiring “Yearbook” commercial, in which Steve Carell takes on the role he was literally born to play:

* Bud Light’s ad, in which the ghost of mascot Spuds MacKenzie returns to save a young beer drinker from certain (social) doom:

* Kia’s “Hero’s Journey” ad, in which Melissa McCarthy gets beaten senseless by nature — while trying to protect it:

* Febreze’s #BathroomBreak ad, which celebrates the time-honored tradition of pooping during halftime (but not during Gaga’s performance, of course):

* Intel’s ad, which puts an “epic” spin on Tom Brady brushing his teeth (as if you wouldn’t just watch him brush his teeth normally):

* A teaser of Tide’s ad, in which the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski plays dry cleaner to a very confused Jeffrey Tambor:

* T-Mobile’s ad, in which Justin Bieber educates viewers on the history of end zone celebrations. (And for those of you keeping score at home, this is approximately Rob Gronkowski’s millionth commercial cameo):

* And Busch Beer’s ad, which will change the way you think about beer, animals and that mysterious sense called “hearing.”

Do you have any favorites this year (so far)? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.