Here's a First Look at My Memoir (and News on Its Release Date)

The. End.
Several weeks ago, I typed those two magical words and promptly let out a huge sigh of relief, which was followed by an ugly cry, which was followed by a celebratory vodka soda.
Save for some trimming and fine-tuning, I am nearing the conclusion of the cathartic, emotionally grueling, 18-month journey I took in writing my first book — a memoir chronicling my 13-year relationship with my late husband Kit Cowan (with, for good measure, some anecdotes thrown in about my Smurf- and soap opera-fixated childhood, and my Gilmore Girls– and Veronica Mars-obsessed career). So I’m excited to finally reveal the title/cover design (below), release date (Sept. 12, 2017) and, yes, pre-sale buttons (also below).
I’m less excited to also share with you some of the mixed feelings that have been weighing on me the past couple of weeks as I prepared to make this announcement.
You see, my memoir is being published by Atria, which is a wonderfully inclusive and diverse imprint of Simon & Schuster, which, as you may have heard, is the same company that will soon be releasing a book by noted hatemonger Milo Yiannopoulos (via the conservative Threshold imprint). Even though Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy maintained to me and other concerned S&S authors in a Jan. 23 letter that Yiannopoulos’ book will not include hate speech, I have struggled to reconcile doing business with a company that provides the likes of him with a platform. But, since my lawyers have advised me that my options for getting out of my contract at this stage in the process range from non-existent to nil (and, believe me, I tested their assertion), reconcile it I must.
So, here’s my plan for clearing my conscience as I head into the promotion part of this process. Simon & Schuster paid me some money to write this book. This morning I donated a portion of it to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, an incredible organization that has long been on the front lines of combating the kind of divisiveness and intolerance that Yiannopoulos perpetuates. Better yet, that donation was made in Yiannopoulos’ name.
Bottom line: I worked my ass off on this thing, I’m really proud of the end result, and I want to be able to remain really proud of it.
So, without further ado, here’s the cover of my book, which was co-conceived by my amazing editor Rakesh Satyal and the crack design team at Atria. And the title itself? All me.
That unique moment when you take a deep breath and, toes tingling, stomach churning, a strange urge to cry nervous tears, reveal to the world a big project you put your guts into. Congratulations, Michael!
I am so incredibly excited for you! Congratulations and I can’t wait to buy it.
Such is the double edge sword of free speech… inclusive messages of love and unity must share shelf space with hate speech and racism. But, love is love is love is love, and it shall prevail. Its more important than ever to share your message and story with the world.
Can. Not. Wait! This is awesome, Michael.
Thank you for sharing!!!
Love love love the cover and title!! Can’t wait to read!
This is incredible!!! I can’t wait to read it. Perfect birthday present to myself. You are an impressive and inspirational man!
Congratulations!! Can’t wait to read it!
Well done, well said. I’m sorry this experience is marred for you by the intolerant of the world. I have have been following you around since Soap Opera Digest; I’m looking forward to the book.
I am so excited to read this. Hope there’s a book tour to go with it!
I am so excited to read this. Thank you for taking the time to explain the S&S background. Michael, you are such a beautiful soul. The cover and title are perfection. Thank you for sharing your stories with the world. Lots of love.
I am so excited to read this! Hope there’s a book tour with it.
wow very cool news! Congratulations!
Truly excellent job on both the title and the cover art. You deserve all the success I’m sure you’ll enjoy. Well, maybe not enjoy, but still. I hope this brings you some closure and maybe, one day, some joy.
Can’t wait to read it Michael!!! Thank you for being an awesome inspiration to us!!! And thank you for being the bigger person and rising above!!! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!!!
Got tears at the title. Pre-order complete.
Congratulations, Michael!
Congratulations! I’ll be in line to buy it, attend any book tours you’ll be doing… and watch as it outsells that douchnozzle Yiannopoulos’ work!
Congratulations Michael. This is such fantastic news and I look forward to reading!
Congratulations on reaching this milestone. Action does speak so much louder that (trolls’) words, so I hope that your money can be multiplied to do so much good. It’s been fun and an honor to follow your journey since the old TV Guide podcast days.
Wow, I am extremely excited for you. I have to admit that seeing/reading the cover of your book choked me up a bit.
What a brave and beautiful tribute to Kit and to your relationship.
Try to worry less about the crap other idiots put out there (that’s beyond your control) and focus on the good you’re putting out there.
Love your writing and look forward to reading the book and sharing in a bit of your story.
Atria publishes all of my favorite authors, I am so glad you’re going with them!! Cannot wait to read this – congrats!!
Excited to read this. It must have been real hard to write it, and I bet everyone in your life, including your late husband are very proud of you. Wishing you all the luck with it!
Amazing, Michael! You’re a gem. I cannot wait to read it. :-)
I cannot wait for the book. I mourned with you at your loss and I hope you have found some solice moving forward. I wish only the best for you and thank you for the time you have given us .
I started to tear up when I scrolled down to reveal the title. Looking forward to reading it. Your perseverance is admirable and it couldn’t have been easy, but turning tragedy into something positive I’m sure would have made Kit proud! Congratulations!
Book pre-ordered! Congratulations on the book! I have been a fan for a long time and truly look forward to reading your memoir!
Great idea with the donation-excellent way to balance out and combat the hateful speech out there. Even better that it’s being done in that creep’s name :D. Heh.
.
Sounds like this promises to be quite a touching and emotional book. Congrats on getting it published, and I’ll keep an eye out for it later this year :).
Congratulations! I’m not sure if I will be able to read it without bawling through the whole thing. I’m sure it’s amazing.
Wonderful cover! Congratulations!!!
I have been following you forever and cannot wait to read this book! I feel like you might be my TV spirit animal :) What a beautiful cover! Thank you for sharing your story. Love is love is love! Congratulations.
I LOVE this, and I love the title.
Can’t wait to read it. And thank you, Michael, for standing up for what’s right.
Michael, this looks incredible. So proud of you. Strange to think that I’ve been following your career for almost.. what, ten years? Damn, time flies.
We love you!!!
I can’t even think of the words to say other than, congratulations!!! I know this entire process must have been bittersweet and I’m so grateful that you decided to share some of your life with us. I’ll definitely pick up a copy.
Congratulations!! I’ve followed you since TVGuide and feel like I know you a little. My heart broke for you during Kit’s illness and subsequent passing, and I am so glad you were able to find some comfort in writing. Best wishes!
I am so excited to read this – I will preorder it as soon as it’s possible! The title is so perfect, although bittersweet, and what you’ve done to come to terms with the S&S and Yiannopoulos thing is even more so. You’re having the last laugh. So many of my congratulations.