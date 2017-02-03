Jalen Rose ABC Pilot
Courtesy of ABC

ESPN's Jalen Rose to Star in ABC Pilot From Fresh Off the Boat Creator

By /

It’s Jalen vs. Everybody in an ABC sitcom pilot starring NBA player-turned-ESPN personality Jalen Rose.

RELATEDPilot Guide: This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan penned the half-hour, single-camera comedy, which follows Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad.

Born and raised in Detroit, Rose attended the University of Michigan, where he and teammates formed the legendary “Fab Five.” He then was selected in the first round of the 1994 NBA Draft, by the Denver Nuggets.

Currently, Rose hosts two national shows, ABC and ESPN’s NBA Countdown and Jalen & Jacoby on Sirius XM.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 