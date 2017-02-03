ESPN's Jalen Rose to Star in ABC Pilot From Fresh Off the Boat Creator

It’s Jalen vs. Everybody in an ABC sitcom pilot starring NBA player-turned-ESPN personality Jalen Rose.

Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan penned the half-hour, single-camera comedy, which follows Rose as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad.

Born and raised in Detroit, Rose attended the University of Michigan, where he and teammates formed the legendary “Fab Five.” He then was selected in the first round of the 1994 NBA Draft, by the Denver Nuggets.

Currently, Rose hosts two national shows, ABC and ESPN’s NBA Countdown and Jalen & Jacoby on Sirius XM.