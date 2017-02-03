Hawaii Five-0/MacGyver Crossover Set — Welcome to the NCIS-verse, Mac!

As “MacGyver Five-0” boss Peter M. Lenkov himself notes, it seemed inevitable. And now it is indeed happening.

The worlds of MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 will collide when Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park and Taylor Wily — who play Chin Ho, Kono and Kamekona on the long-running latter drama — guest-star on the Friday, March 10 episode of the CBS freshman, it was confirmed on Friday. Lucas Till hinted at the crossover with this tweeted photo of Wily on the MacGyver set:

This is why you need good security on set, you never know who is gonna show up… pic.twitter.com/lEZwuqx3Ny — Lucas Till (@lucastill) February 3, 2017

In the MacGyver episode, titled “Flashlight,” Mac and the team travel to the big Island of Hawaii to aid in earthquake-relief efforts. There, Mac and Jack team with Chin Ho and Kono to rescue a group of government scientists trapped in a building on the verge of collapse. But as they do so, a dangerous group using the chaos as a distraction aim to steal some top-secret weaponry that the scientists were working on.

“This crossover has almost seemed inevitable since the day MacGyver premiered,” Lenkov, who serves as showrunner on both Friday series, said in a statement. “We have always envisioned that our H50 ohana and the Phoenix team live in the same universe, and it was about time that Mac and Jack had a case in Hawaii.”

For those keeping score, this means, by the transitive property, that MacGyver exists in the same universe as NCIS (and JAG, for that matter), seeing as Five-0 and NCIS: Los Angeles crossed over years ago. (Scorpion also falls within the shared universe, given LA boss Hetty’s October 2014 visit.)

