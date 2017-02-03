New Handmaid's Tale Promo Warns a 'Better World' Isn't Better for Everyone

In an extended promo for Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI, Elisabeth Moss’ Offred questions Joseph Fiennes’ Commander about the “better world” that allegedly has been created by the Republic of Gilead, a theocratic military dictatorship.

His answer to her is… not reassuring, to say the least.

The new promo also shares a glimpse of the Commander’s icy wife, Serena Joy (played by Yvonne Strahovski), as well as handmaid Ofwarren aka Janine (Madeline Brewer), who in this telling of the story pays for her resistance with an eye.

Hulu’s adaptation of the dystopian Margaret Atwood novel also stars Gilmore Girls‘ Alexis Bledel (as Ofglen), OITNB‘s Samira Wiley as Moira, The Leftovers‘ Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia and Max Minghella as Nick.

The 10-episode series premieres Wednesday, April 26.