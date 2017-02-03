David Walton CBS Pilot
Shutterstock

TVLine Items: David Walton Joins CBS Pilot, ATX's Alias Reunion and More

By /

David Walton is moving in next door to Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein.

The About a Boy alum has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot 9J, 9K and 9L, based on Feuerstein’s life, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The multi-cam project — written by Feuerstein’s wife Dana Klein (Friends With Better Lives) — is inspired by the time when he lived in an apartment sandwiched between his parents’ unit and that of his brother, sister-in-law and their baby. Walton will play the successful, narcissistic and very competitive brother of Feuerstein’s character.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The ATX Television Festival, taking place June 8-11 in Austin, Texas, will host an Alias writers’ room reunion with scribes Ken Olin, Lawrence Trilling, Sarah Caplan, Monica Breen, Jeff Pinkner, Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum and additional to-be-announced panelists. The TV fest will also feature an open community screening of Parks & Recreation on Friday, June 9.

* Jonathan Banks will reunite with his Community co-star Ken Jeong on ABC’s Dr. Ken. The Better Call Saul actor guest-stars during the March 10 episode as Dr. Erwin, Ken’s toughest professor from his residency days who comes to the doc for medical treatment.

* OWN has released a trailer for Greenleaf Season 2, the first eight episodes of which premiere Wednesday, March 15, at 10/9c. The second half of the season will air this summer.

 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Joey Padron says:
    February 3, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    Happy David is coming back to TV and will be playing Mark’s brother on the show! Happy another Community reunion is happening on Dr. Ken!

    Reply
ad
 