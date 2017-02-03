TVLine Items: David Walton Joins CBS Pilot, ATX's Alias Reunion and More

David Walton is moving in next door to Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein.

The About a Boy alum has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot 9J, 9K and 9L, based on Feuerstein’s life, our sister site Deadline reports.

The multi-cam project — written by Feuerstein’s wife Dana Klein (Friends With Better Lives) — is inspired by the time when he lived in an apartment sandwiched between his parents’ unit and that of his brother, sister-in-law and their baby. Walton will play the successful, narcissistic and very competitive brother of Feuerstein’s character.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The ATX Television Festival, taking place June 8-11 in Austin, Texas, will host an Alias writers’ room reunion with scribes Ken Olin, Lawrence Trilling, Sarah Caplan, Monica Breen, Jeff Pinkner, Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum and additional to-be-announced panelists. The TV fest will also feature an open community screening of Parks & Recreation on Friday, June 9.

* Jonathan Banks will reunite with his Community co-star Ken Jeong on ABC’s Dr. Ken. The Better Call Saul actor guest-stars during the March 10 episode as Dr. Erwin, Ken’s toughest professor from his residency days who comes to the doc for medical treatment.

* OWN has released a trailer for Greenleaf Season 2, the first eight episodes of which premiere Wednesday, March 15, at 10/9c. The second half of the season will air this summer.