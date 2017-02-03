TVLine Items: David Walton Joins CBS Pilot, ATX's Alias Reunion and More

David Walton is moving in next door to Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein.
The About a Boy alum has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot 9J, 9K and 9L, based on Feuerstein’s life, our sister site Deadline reports.
The multi-cam project — written by Feuerstein’s wife Dana Klein (Friends With Better Lives) — is inspired by the time when he lived in an apartment sandwiched between his parents’ unit and that of his brother, sister-in-law and their baby. Walton will play the successful, narcissistic and very competitive brother of Feuerstein’s character.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* The ATX Television Festival, taking place June 8-11 in Austin, Texas, will host an Alias writers’ room reunion with scribes Ken Olin, Lawrence Trilling, Sarah Caplan, Monica Breen, Jeff Pinkner, Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum and additional to-be-announced panelists. The TV fest will also feature an open community screening of Parks & Recreation on Friday, June 9.
* Jonathan Banks will reunite with his Community co-star Ken Jeong on ABC’s Dr. Ken. The Better Call Saul actor guest-stars during the March 10 episode as Dr. Erwin, Ken’s toughest professor from his residency days who comes to the doc for medical treatment.
* OWN has released a trailer for Greenleaf Season 2, the first eight episodes of which premiere Wednesday, March 15, at 10/9c. The second half of the season will air this summer.
Happy David is coming back to TV and will be playing Mark’s brother on the show! Happy another Community reunion is happening on Dr. Ken!