Charmed, The Lost Boys Reboots Delayed Until 2018 at The CW

Hoping to see (more) witches and vampires on The CW next season? Well, you’ll have to wait a while longer.

The network’s previously announced reboots of Charmed and The Lost Boys will be redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with an eye towards launching them in the 2018-19 season. Yep, that means they’re at least another year and a half from reaching a TV near you.

The highly-touted reboots are going back to the drawing board for a few reasons. First, The CW has already given pilot orders to six new series, which doesn’t leave any room for the reboots. (The network renewed seven of its veteran shows last month.) Plus, the new take on Charmed — a ’70s-set reimagining of The WB’s sister-witches hit penned by Jane the Virgin writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin — “didn’t come in the way the network had hoped,” per THR.

As for The Lost Boys, based on the 1987 Brat Pack vampire drama, iZombie showrunner Rob Thomas is writing the pilot for a planned anthology series, with the first season set during San Francisco’s 1967 “Summer of Love.” iZombie, meanwhile, remains in limbo, with a fourth season still unconfirmed.