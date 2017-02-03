Black Lightning Eyeing CW Pick-Up

Can the Berlantiverse handle a five-way crossover?

Warner Bros. is looking for a new home for Black Lightning in light of Fox’s decision not to move forward with a pilot, and the CW is seen as the likely home for the DC Comics adaptation, our sister site Deadline reports.

The superhero drama, executive produced by Greg Berlanti, would join his ever-growing roster of primetime vigilantes, which include Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and the Legends of Tomorrow. Per Deadline, Fox ultimately decided not to proceed with the project due to its own expanding slate of genre-heavy fare, which includes Gotham and Lucifer, Seth MacFarlane’s live-action space dramedy and a Marvel series from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix.

The potential series, which is being written by Being Mary Jane creator Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil, was first greenlit at Fox back in September. Black Lightning has previously appeared on the small-screen mostly in animated form, including an appearance on Cartoon Network’s Young Justice.

The official logline for the series reads as follows:

Jefferson Pierce made his choice. He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend — Black Lightning.

Would Black Lightning make a good fit on The CW, or is the Berlantiverse stretching itself too thin?