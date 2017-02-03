Black Lightning Eyeing CW Pick-Up

Can the Berlantiverse handle a five-way crossover?
Warner Bros. is looking for a new home for Black Lightning in light of Fox’s decision not to move forward with a pilot, and the CW is seen as the likely home for the DC Comics adaptation, our sister site Deadline reports.
The superhero drama, executive produced by Greg Berlanti, would join his ever-growing roster of primetime vigilantes, which include Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and the Legends of Tomorrow. Per Deadline, Fox ultimately decided not to proceed with the project due to its own expanding slate of genre-heavy fare, which includes Gotham and Lucifer, Seth MacFarlane’s live-action space dramedy and a Marvel series from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix.
The potential series, which is being written by Being Mary Jane creator Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil, was first greenlit at Fox back in September. Black Lightning has previously appeared on the small-screen mostly in animated form, including an appearance on Cartoon Network’s Young Justice.
The official logline for the series reads as follows:
Jefferson Pierce made his choice. He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend — Black Lightning.
Would Black Lightning make a good fit on The CW, or is the Berlantiverse stretching itself too thin?
It’s stretching itself too thin! Berlanti needs to focus on improving Arrow and The Flash before adding another show. He’s too busy with the 4 plus Riverdale and Blindspot!
I think it’ll add some color to the mix which I’d appreciate but Greg really needs to work on Arrow. It’s terrible. Oliver Queen needs to work on himself before he should try to save some others souls. Also can villains just be villains and not just people from Oliver’s past who are mad?!?
Does this mean a superhero show everyday of the week. :)
CW has to be careful with over-saturation. 4 superhero shows is more than enough.
We’ve reached oversaturation now. I’m over hearing the words “Berlanti”, and “CW”, and “superhero”.
And I feel like both networks are a mess these days. I just want great originals programs again.
Maybe Black Lightning could have had a chance with the Akils behind it if Fox had ordered it to series, but it’ll just become another “one of those” shows over at the CW, so no thanks.
please no. we do not need FIVE superhero shows on ONE network.
Good reason why Fox passing on the show. That means there are good chances for Gotham and Lucifer getting renewed for another season. Hope Black Lightning will find a new home on The CW or another network soon!