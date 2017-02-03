There’s no stopping James Corden from attempting to prove that he can sing with the best of ’em. And while the Late Late Show host typically holds his own, he found himself struggling to compete with Adam Lambert during Thursday’s Queen front man battle.

Corden challenged the American Idol alum (and current lead singer of Queen) to a duel to determine who could best hit Freddie Mercury’s iconic high notes. The duo, accompanied by original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, rocked out to such classics as “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”

While initially confident enough to refer to Lambert’s performance of “We Will Rock You” as amateurish, Corden eventually admitted that his competition was better suited for such rock and roll anthems. There were no hurt feelings, though: The twosome closed things out harmoniously with a pitch-perfect rendition of “Somebody to Love.”

Press PLAY on the 12-minute (!) battle above (not to worry, it’s totally worth your time), then tell us what other Queen songs (*cough* “Bohemian Rhapsody” *cough*) you would have liked to hear sung by Lambert and Corden.