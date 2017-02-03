There’s no stopping James Corden from attempting to prove that he can sing with the best of ’em. And while the Late Late Show host typically holds his own, he found himself struggling to compete with Adam Lambert during Thursday’s Queen front man battle.
Corden challenged the American Idol alum (and current lead singer of Queen) to a duel to determine who could best hit Freddie Mercury’s iconic high notes. The duo, accompanied by original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, rocked out to such classics as “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”
While initially confident enough to refer to Lambert’s performance of “We Will Rock You” as amateurish, Corden eventually admitted that his competition was better suited for such rock and roll anthems. There were no hurt feelings, though: The twosome closed things out harmoniously with a pitch-perfect rendition of “Somebody to Love.”
Press PLAY on the 12-minute (!) battle above (not to worry, it’s totally worth your time), then tell us what other Queen songs (*cough* “Bohemian Rhapsody” *cough*) you would have liked to hear sung by Lambert and Corden.
Great segment.
I’d RATHER see James Corden front Queen! I don’t think that Adam Lambert is a good fit for them AT ALL! No one can compare to Freddy Mercury…but certainly NOT Adam. Don’t know what they were thinking with him. There’s this guy I saw on YouTube who has a cover band & he’s phenomenal ! As close to Freddie as you’re going to get. They should get HIM. I wouldn’t pay money to see Adam Lambert
Have you actually been to a live show? Well millions disagree with you…they’re selling out venues world-wide and getting RAVE reviews everywhere they go. They wouldn’t have continued had the response not been so great. This has been going on for five years already so give it up. They already said they love him and want nobody else. I can tell you don’t know anything about Brian and Roger at all. They are constantly saying they don’t want an impersonator.
I thought Corden was better. He’s right, they need a Brit out front.
It’s absurd to say that Corden was better. Lambert has an amazing rock voice.
Adam with QUEEN is fantastic and I really enjoyed this bit, well, most of it. Corden sang a bit too long.