Westworld Parody: Watch Billy Crystal Saddle Up for City Slickers Mash-Up

By /

Missing HBO’s Westworld? This new Funny or Die video might help ease your withdrawals — with a certain famous cowpoke wandering the plains of the Old West theme park.

In the parody video — which you can watch above — Billy Crystal reprises his role as Mitch (aka “Mitchie the Kid”) from the 1991 big-screen comedy City Slickers. Only now, instead of a dad working out a midlife crisis on a dude ranch, Mitch is a robot in Westworld. And like a lot of the robots in the park, he’s been malfunctioning lately.

Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs) and Ptomely Slocum (Sylvester) play their Westworld roles here, questioning robot Mitch about his programming. Mitch gets off a few good zingers, asking if the glass-walled robot hospital is “the Kevorkian Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic” and referring to Stubbs as “Other Hemsworth Brother.” But he’s been going off on unauthorized killing sprees, too — and poor Daniel Stern, back here in his City Slickers role as Phil, bears the brunt of them.

Plus, watch to the very end for a cameo from Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan as android hooker Clementine… who makes Mitch an offer he can’t refuse.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Westworld/City Slickers mash-up, then hit the comments to give us your take.  

