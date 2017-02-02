TVLine Items: Sharknado 5 Is a Go, Fosters Star Joins This Is Us and More

Sharknado is officially an international problem.
Stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Cassie Scerbo will return for a fifth installment of the Syfy movie franchise, which finds shark-infested storms bombarding cities around the world, the network announced Thursday.
Sharknado 5 (working title) will shoot in more than five countries, including Bulgaria, the UK and Australia.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* This Is Us has tapped Amanda Leighton (The Fosters) to play a younger version of Kevin’s ex-wife Sophie, per The Hollywood Reporter.
* Charlie Rowe (Red Band Society) and Jacqueline Byers (Roadies) have joined the cast of CBS’ summer suspense drama Salvation, our sister site Deadline reports. The series follows a whip-smart MIT grad student (played by Rowe) and a tech billionaire who discover an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Byers will portray an aspiring sci-fi writer recruited to work on a theoretical project about saving humanity.
* Logo has revealed the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9: Aja (Brooklyn, New York); Alexis Michelle (New York); Charlie Hides (London, UK); Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, TN); Farrah Moan (Las Vegas); Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisconsin); Kimora Blac (Las Vegas); Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta); Peppermint (New York); Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, New York); Shea Coulee (Chicago); Trinity Taylor (Orlando, FL); and Valentina (Los Angeles).
* The nominees for Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards (airing live on Saturday, March 11) have been announced in 28 categories, spanning film, television, music and pop culture. Voting is now open on Nick.com and via the Nick app. The TV nominees are below:
Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show
Game Shakers
Girl Meets World
Henry Danger
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The Thundermans
Favorite TV Show – Family Show
The Big Bang Theory
black-ish
Fuller House
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Paradise Run
Shark Tank
The Voice
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
Favorite Male TV Star
Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)
Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)
Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)
Favorite Female TV Star
Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)
Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)
Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)
Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)