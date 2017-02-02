TVLine Items: Sharknado 5 Is a Go, Fosters Star Joins This Is Us and More

Sharknado is officially an international problem.

Stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Cassie Scerbo will return for a fifth installment of the Syfy movie franchise, which finds shark-infested storms bombarding cities around the world, the network announced Thursday.

Sharknado 5 (working title) will shoot in more than five countries, including Bulgaria, the UK and Australia.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* This Is Us has tapped Amanda Leighton (The Fosters) to play a younger version of Kevin’s ex-wife Sophie, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Charlie Rowe (Red Band Society) and Jacqueline Byers (Roadies) have joined the cast of CBS’ summer suspense drama Salvation, our sister site Deadline reports. The series follows a whip-smart MIT grad student (played by Rowe) and a tech billionaire who discover an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Byers will portray an aspiring sci-fi writer recruited to work on a theoretical project about saving humanity.

* Logo has revealed the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9: Aja (Brooklyn, New York); Alexis Michelle (New York); Charlie Hides (London, UK); Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, TN); Farrah Moan (Las Vegas); Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisconsin); Kimora Blac (Las Vegas); Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta); Peppermint (New York); Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, New York); Shea Coulee (Chicago); Trinity Taylor (Orlando, FL); and Valentina (Los Angeles).

* The nominees for Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards (airing live on Saturday, March 11) have been announced in 28 categories, spanning film, television, music and pop culture. Voting is now open on Nick.com and via the Nick app. The TV nominees are below:

Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show

Game Shakers

Girl Meets World

Henry Danger

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

The Thundermans

Favorite TV Show – Family Show

The Big Bang Theory

black-ish

Fuller House

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Paradise Run

Shark Tank

The Voice

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

Favorite Male TV Star

Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)

Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)

Favorite Female TV Star

Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)

Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)

Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)

Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)