Samantha Bee Compares Trump to Gilmore Girl, Condemns Muslim Ban

Samantha Bee railed against Donald Trump‘s Muslim ban on Wednesday, but not before pointing out the president’s similarities to a certain Gilmore Girls character.
In a web exclusive Full Frontal segment posted ahead of broadcast, Bee compared Trump to Chilton overachiever Paris Geller when examining how he’s selected members of his cabinet.
“Remember on Gilmore Girls when Paris Geller staffed the school newspaper with her most loyal friends with no regard for talent level?” Bee asked. “It’s like that, [but] with the leader of the free world and nukes.
“More than experience, knowledge or the ability to do a credible paso doble,” she said, referring to Secretary of Energy nominee Rick Perry’s stint on Dancing With the Stars, “the one quality that has mattered for Trump’s hires is how quickly they can say yes to him… If you disagree with the tenets of Trumpism, there is no place for you in the federal government.”
Later, Bee took on Trump’s Muslim ban, referring to the legislative “hairball” as “immoral, embarrassing and inhuman,” and “the act of a giant p—y.”
“Immigrants are people who leave their country hoping for a better life. Refugees are people who flee their country hoping just to stay alive,” Bee clarified. “You want a Muslim ban. We know you do. So say it already, Mr. Straight Talker. Slap your meat on the table and face the legal consequences like a man. Don’t puss around by banning territories that just happen to be Muslim… own your pointless cruelty. That is why America voted for you — except for the majority of America that didn’t.”
Watch highlights from Full Frontal above and below, then tell us if you agree with Bee’s Gilmore Girls comparison and stance on Trump’s Muslim ban.
Why this woman still has airtime?
Sadly, because nastiness sells these days
You call it nastiness, I call it truthiness.
Trump has been nasty since the beginning he was nasty and rude to the PM of Australia one of our biggest allies. He is making enemies with world leaders Its ok when he does it but not when someone does it to him?
Why do you click on an article for a show/person you evidently don’t like?
Why because many of us find humor a way to deal with the atrocity our Country has become.
That is funny Samantha Bee! Too bad the trumpsters can’t take criticism of their “dear leader”. haha Sometimes comedy hits too close to the truth!
As this clown’s ratings continue to plummet, her anti-Trump show proves what a sad and pathetic moron she really is. Have not seen the the stories where she has offered to take any Muslims in or offered to help with the heavy costs of taking them in. Hypocrites are like that are they not?
They cannot dip lower than Trump the fascist, Nazi, KKK sympathizer, who’s at a record low of approval barely 2 weeks after taking office.
I wouldn’t pay attention to polls given how incredibly they were 3 months ago.
Only TV Line watches Samantha Bee. I get more laughs reading obituaries.
Will you please shut up . you unfunny liberal idiot . You are old and stale like the liberals in DC .
You mean like your repetitive response on every post. Need a new rant.
Do you need a safe space?
.
Trump’s a big boy. If he can dish out the nastiness and criticism, he can damn well take it. He’s not worth defending.
You support NAZIS and FASCISTS. You have NO RIGHT to speak.
Can’t wait for SB and the rest of the vulgar pill coterie [Amy Shumer, Lena Dunham, Chelsea Handler] disappear from the public eye.
That is what the majority says about Trump.
I love the Trumpsters crying about how “unfunny” and “nasty” she is while calling her the snowflake. Hypocrisy at it’s finest.
Can’t decide whether I dislike Trump or Bee more.
Well put and same here. Trump is vulgar and nasty. So is Bee. I don’t see how anyone can criticize one without criticizing the other. Their bile and hatefulness represents everything that is wrong with America today.
I can answer TRUMP. Bee is a comedian who if you don’t like the solution is turn it off. However; the other one was just elected and has been given the opportunity to destroy the US from within not to mention put us in a war. So There really isn’t even a debate on that one.