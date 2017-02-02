Samantha Bee Compares Trump to Gilmore Girl, Condemns Muslim Ban

By /

Samantha Bee railed against Donald Trump‘s Muslim ban on Wednesday, but not before pointing out the president’s similarities to a certain Gilmore Girls character.

VIDEOSJon Stewart on Colbert: Donald Trump Will Make ‘Bulls–t’ the Official Language of the United States

Best Late-Night TV Clips of 2016
LATE-NIGHT MVPSamantha Bee Launch Gallery

In a web exclusive Full Frontal segment posted ahead of broadcast, Bee compared Trump to Chilton overachiever Paris Geller when examining how he’s selected members of his cabinet.

“Remember on Gilmore Girls when Paris Geller staffed the school newspaper with her most loyal friends with no regard for talent level?” Bee asked. “It’s like that, [but] with the leader of the free world and nukes.

“More than experience, knowledge or the ability to do a credible paso doble,” she said, referring to Secretary of Energy nominee Rick Perry’s stint on Dancing With the Stars, “the one quality that has mattered for Trump’s hires is how quickly they can say yes to him… If you disagree with the tenets of Trumpism, there is no place for you in the federal government.”

VIDEOSCorden Gets Political, Lodges Simple, Understated Protest of Muslim Ban

Later, Bee took on Trump’s Muslim ban, referring to the legislative “hairball” as “immoral, embarrassing and inhuman,” and “the act of a giant p—y.”

“Immigrants are people who leave their country hoping for a better life. Refugees are people who flee their country hoping just to stay alive,” Bee clarified. “You want a Muslim ban. We know you do. So say it already, Mr. Straight Talker. Slap your meat on the table and face the legal consequences like a man. Don’t puss around by banning territories that just happen to be Muslim… own your pointless cruelty. That is why America voted for you — except for the majority of America that didn’t.”

VIDEOSSNL: Watch Aziz Ansari’s Powerful Donald Trump Monologue

Watch highlights from Full Frontal above and below, then tell us if you agree with Bee’s Gilmore Girls comparison and stance on Trump’s Muslim ban. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

21 Comments
  1. Douglas from Brazil says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:11 AM

    Why this woman still has airtime?

    Reply
  2. Amy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:50 AM

    That is funny Samantha Bee! Too bad the trumpsters can’t take criticism of their “dear leader”. haha Sometimes comedy hits too close to the truth!

    Reply
  3. larry says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:54 AM

    As this clown’s ratings continue to plummet, her anti-Trump show proves what a sad and pathetic moron she really is. Have not seen the the stories where she has offered to take any Muslims in or offered to help with the heavy costs of taking them in. Hypocrites are like that are they not?

    Reply
  4. Georgia Madman says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:54 AM

    Only TV Line watches Samantha Bee. I get more laughs reading obituaries.

    Reply
  5. Scott says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:03 AM

    Will you please shut up . you unfunny liberal idiot . You are old and stale like the liberals in DC .

    Reply
  6. Collette says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:08 AM

    Can’t wait for SB and the rest of the vulgar pill coterie [Amy Shumer, Lena Dunham, Chelsea Handler] disappear from the public eye.

    Reply
  7. Steven says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    I love the Trumpsters crying about how “unfunny” and “nasty” she is while calling her the snowflake. Hypocrisy at it’s finest.

    Reply
  8. Coop says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:43 AM

    Can’t decide whether I dislike Trump or Bee more.

    Reply
    • Jeff says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:20 PM

      Well put and same here. Trump is vulgar and nasty. So is Bee. I don’t see how anyone can criticize one without criticizing the other. Their bile and hatefulness represents everything that is wrong with America today.

      Reply
    • Mary says:
      February 2, 2017 at 1:10 PM

      I can answer TRUMP. Bee is a comedian who if you don’t like the solution is turn it off. However; the other one was just elected and has been given the opportunity to destroy the US from within not to mention put us in a war. So There really isn’t even a debate on that one.

      Reply
See More Comments
ad
 