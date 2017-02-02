Please Like Me Cancelled Ending Hulu Season 4
Courtesy of Hulu

Please Like Me to End With Season 4

By /

Fans might not like this news: Hulu’s bittersweet Australian dramedy Please Like Me is ending after four seasons.

Star and creator Josh Thomas announced the news with a note posted to Twitter on Thursday:

In the note, Thomas says that he and the other Please Like Me producers decided to end the show “because we are really happy with what we’ve made and feel like it’s complete.” He also thanks the fans, the show’s cast and crew — and even “Mum and Dad”! (Yes, he’s Australian.)

Please Like Me starred Thomas as a young gay man in Australia dealing with awkward dating experiences, his friends’ romantic misadventures and his divorced parents. It got decidedly dark at times — in the pilot, Josh’s mother attempts suicide — but was a cult critical favorite both in Australia and here in the U.S.

The first three seasons of Please Like Me aired on the now-defunct cable network Pivot; it moved to Hulu for Season 4, where all four seasons are now available for streaming.

Any Please Like Me fans out there? Please join us in the comments and tell us why you’ll miss it.

Comments are monitored, so don't go off topic, don't frakkin' curse and don't bore us with how much your coworker's sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

4 Comments
  1. hipper says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:16 PM

    Sad. Such an underrated series. It’s definitely best to binge it all on Hulu.

    Reply
  2. Adam says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:29 PM

    Disappointed but happy with what episodes we were able to get. Definitely one of my favorite television shows of all time – there isn’t a TV show or character that I can relate to more or feel as represented by.

    Reply
  3. Adam says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:38 PM

    Also to editors – Josh’s mom doesn’t attempt to kill herself after he comes out to her. She attempts suicide in that episode off-screen, but his mother doesn’t find out he is gay until several episodes later (and then says she always knew). He does start to come to terms with being gay that episode and has his first experience with another guy, but they’re separate story lines.

    Reply
  4. webly3 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:53 PM

    I’m very sad that it ended, but I do think that it makes sense to end it after watching the entire fourth season. And, it’s a great gem that I hope people acknowledge.

    Reply
