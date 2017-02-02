Please Like Me to End With Season 4

Fans might not like this news: Hulu’s bittersweet Australian dramedy Please Like Me is ending after four seasons.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

Star and creator Josh Thomas announced the news with a note posted to Twitter on Thursday:

Hey I have news. We have decided Season 4 #PleaseLikeMe is the last. I've loved making this show for you all so much. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/QKAk5nZQLV — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) February 2, 2017

In the note, Thomas says that he and the other Please Like Me producers decided to end the show “because we are really happy with what we’ve made and feel like it’s complete.” He also thanks the fans, the show’s cast and crew — and even “Mum and Dad”! (Yes, he’s Australian.)

Please Like Me starred Thomas as a young gay man in Australia dealing with awkward dating experiences, his friends’ romantic misadventures and his divorced parents. It got decidedly dark at times — in the pilot, Josh’s mother attempts suicide — but was a cult critical favorite both in Australia and here in the U.S.

The first three seasons of Please Like Me aired on the now-defunct cable network Pivot; it moved to Hulu for Season 4, where all four seasons are now available for streaming.

Any Please Like Me fans out there? Please join us in the comments and tell us why you’ll miss it.