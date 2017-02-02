Marvel's Runaways: Hulu Series Casts Faking It's Gregg Sulkin, 5 Others

It’s time to meet every parent’s worst nightmare. (Well, every evil parent, anyway.)

Marvel on Thursday announced the cast of its upcoming Hulu series based on the popular Runaways comics, which tell the story of “six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.”

RELATEDMarvel’s Cloak and Dagger: Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph Cast in Freeform Series

The cast includes: Gregg Sulkin (Faking It) as lacrosse star Chase Stein, a brilliant engineer trapped in the body of a dumb (hot) jock; Rhenzy Feliz (Teen Wolf) as “loud-and-proud nerd” Alex Wilder, who longs to “reunite his childhood group of friends”; Lyrica Okano (The Affair) as angsty Wiccan Nico Minoru, whose goth style masks an inner loneliness; Virginia Gardner (Goat) as Karolina Dean, whose “veneer of privilege and perfection” is challenged by her “newfound eagerness to explore her identity and pursue her own desires”; Ariela Barer (New Girl) as Gert Yorkes, a “purple-haired, bespectacled, contemporary riot grrrl”; and Allegra Acosta (Just Add Magic) as Molly Hernandez, “the youngest and most innocent member of her friend group.”

“The fun and chemistry that this group of talented actors create is wonderful and we’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to life,” Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb said in a statement.

Loeb will executive-produce Marvel’s Runaways alongside showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, The O.C.). Runaways comic co-creator Brian K. Vaughn will serve as an executive consultant.

Your thoughts on all this casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.