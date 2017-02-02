Marvel's Runaways Cast Hulu
Shutterstock

Marvel's Runaways: Hulu Series Casts Faking It's Gregg Sulkin, 5 Others

By /

It’s time to meet every parent’s worst nightmare. (Well, every evil parent, anyway.)

Marvel on Thursday announced the cast of its upcoming Hulu series based on the popular Runaways comics, which tell the story of “six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.”

RELATEDMarvel’s Cloak and Dagger: Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph Cast in Freeform Series

The cast includes: Gregg Sulkin (Faking It) as lacrosse star Chase Stein, a brilliant engineer trapped in the body of a dumb (hot) jock; Rhenzy Feliz (Teen Wolf) as “loud-and-proud nerd” Alex Wilder, who longs to “reunite his childhood group of friends”; Lyrica Okano (The Affair) as angsty Wiccan Nico Minoru, whose goth style masks an inner loneliness; Virginia Gardner (Goat) as Karolina Dean, whose “veneer of privilege and perfection” is challenged by her “newfound eagerness to explore her identity and pursue her own desires”; Ariela Barer (New Girl) as Gert Yorkes, a “purple-haired, bespectacled, contemporary riot grrrl”; and Allegra Acosta (Just Add Magic) as Molly Hernandez, “the youngest and most innocent member of her friend group.”

“The fun and chemistry that this group of talented actors create is wonderful and we’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to life,” Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb said in a statement.

Loeb will executive-produce Marvel’s Runaways alongside showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, The O.C.). Runaways comic co-creator Brian K. Vaughn will serve as an executive consultant.

Your thoughts on all this casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Johnny Karate says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:16 PM

    coolcoolcool

    Reply
  2. hipper says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:29 PM

    this guy looks like the kid from The Real O’Neals.

    Reply
  3. Josh says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    I hope Chase isn’t the lead. Alex and Nick are, not the hot guy

    Reply
  4. Wordsmith says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:59 PM

    Interesting that they chose to change Chase from a slacker-stoner to a jock-hottie. Not inherently a better or worse choice; just a very different archetype.

    Reply
  5. Nathan Everett says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:59 PM

    Set in the MCU?

    Reply
  6. Joey Padron says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:24 PM

    Good casting of actors to play the main characters on the show. Looking forward to see the cast photos of the cast as the characters and the trailer. It’s exciting to have a Marvel show on Hulu!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 