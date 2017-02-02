Buffy Alumna Emma Caulfield Set to Raise Hellmouth on Fear TWD

The walkers won’t know what hit ’em. Buffy the Vampire Slayer alumna Emma Caulfield has been tapped to guest-star on Fear the Walking Dead during the upcoming Season 3 of the Walking Dead spinoff, TVLine has learned exclusively.

PHOTOSThe Walking Dead Season 7B First Look: New Characters, Shocking Betrayals and… Oh, Enid, What Have You Done?!?

But, although AMC confirmed the actress’ casting, the network declined to reveal the length of her stint, the identity of her character or whose storyline she would impact. Mind you, we have an educated guess: We suspect she’ll be the villainess who has been much-discussed online and who is supposed to, in particular, affect Nick and Luciana.

In addition to Buffy’s — and Xander’s — beloved vengeance demon Anya, Caulfield also played Beverly Hills, 90210’s Susan and Once Upon a Time’s Blind Witch (of Hansel and Gretel infamy).

So, what do you think? Are you looking forward to Fear TWD’s return? Psyched about Caulfield’s casting? Do you predict she’ll be Season 3’s Big Bad or someone else? Hit the comments.