Buffy Alumna Emma Caulfield Set to Raise Hellmouth on Fear TWD

The walkers won’t know what hit ’em. Buffy the Vampire Slayer alumna Emma Caulfield has been tapped to guest-star on Fear the Walking Dead during the upcoming Season 3 of the Walking Dead spinoff, TVLine has learned exclusively.
But, although AMC confirmed the actress’ casting, the network declined to reveal the length of her stint, the identity of her character or whose storyline she would impact. Mind you, we have an educated guess: We suspect she’ll be the villainess who has been much-discussed online and who is supposed to, in particular, affect Nick and Luciana.
In addition to Buffy’s — and Xander’s — beloved vengeance demon Anya, Caulfield also played Beverly Hills, 90210’s Susan and Once Upon a Time’s Blind Witch (of Hansel and Gretel infamy).
So, what do you think? Are you looking forward to Fear TWD’s return? Psyched about Caulfield’s casting? Do you predict she’ll be Season 3’s Big Bad or someone else? Hit the comments.
Well, I’m not sure if she still hates bunnies but she definitely loves Botox!
Shame. Love seeing her back on TV but this is not a good look.
How about you not judge people based on their looks instead of their talent like a shallow jerk.
Now to the actual article –
Always glad to see Emma getting more tv work and hope she gets to go super dark for this one
People can get all the work done on their face that they want—but it’s still very distracting when you have to look at them on screen.
Let the FTWD bashing begin!
Her first episode will be the first episode of this show I’ll ever watch! LOVE Emma Caulfield, and wish she had a starring vehicle.
Why Once Upon a Time brought her back so much last year for two lines then set-up such a promising plot line last year with her and Cruella and then literally cut her off the screen is one of those eternal “WWYT Once?” questions.