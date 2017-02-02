Carol Burnett Household Name
Shutterstock

Carol Burnett Comedy Household Name Ordered to Pilot at ABC

By /

Comedy legend Carol Burnett is one step closer to returning to TV.

ABC on Thursday placed a pilot order for Household Name, a multi-camera sitcom exec-produced by Amy Poehler and starring Burnett.

The potential series follows a family who can only move into their dream house if they agree to cohabitate with the actress who currently lives there (Burnett) until her death.

Michael Saltzman (Halt and Catch Fire) wrote the pilot and will EP with Poehler, Brooke Posch (Difficult People), Michael Pelmont and Dave Becky. Universal TV will produce.

Burnett, a multiple Emmy winner, is best known for leading her eponymous sketch comedy series in the 1960s and 1970s. Her 60-year career in television has included stints on All My ChildrenMad About YouGleeHot in Cleveland and most recently Hawaii Five-0.

2 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:01 PM

    Please let this be good!

    Reply
  2. DavidSask says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:21 PM

    This was a Ben Stiller movie!

    Reply
