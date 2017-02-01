NCIS: Los Angeles Plans Miguel Ferrer Tribute for March 5 Episode

NCIS: Los Angeles is planning to honor a fallen comrade.

The long-running CBS procedural will pay tribute to late costar Miguel Ferrer in an episode airing Sunday, March 5, the network announced Wednesday. The episode will feature a version of the Bob Dylan classic “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” sung by Ferrer and performed by his blues-rock band, the Jenerators. Also, an in-memoriam title card dedicated to Ferrer will appear on screen at the episode’s end.

RELATEDNCIS: LA‘s Miguel Ferrer Dead at 61

NCIS: LA fans haven’t seen the last of Owen Granger, though: Ferrer will appear in the Feb. 19 episode, which was filmed before his death. The actor also finished filming a reprise of his Twin Peaks role as FBI forensics expert Albert Rosenfield in Showtime’s upcoming reboot.

Ferrer passed away last month at the age of 61 after a long battle with throat cancer; he played NCIS: LA‘s Assistant Director Owen Granger for six seasons. A familiar face to TV fans, Ferrer also had memorable roles on Twin Peaks and NBC’s Crossing Jordan (as medical examiner Dr. Garret Macy), along with dozens of other small-screen appearances through the years.