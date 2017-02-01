Miguel Ferrer NCIS Los Angeles Tribute
Courtesy of CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Plans Miguel Ferrer Tribute for March 5 Episode

By /

NCIS: Los Angeles is planning to honor a fallen comrade.

The long-running CBS procedural will pay tribute to late costar Miguel Ferrer in an episode airing Sunday, March 5, the network announced Wednesday. The episode will feature a version of the Bob Dylan classic “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” sung by Ferrer and performed by his blues-rock band, the Jenerators. Also, an in-memoriam title card dedicated to Ferrer will appear on screen at the episode’s end.

RELATEDNCIS: LA‘s Miguel Ferrer Dead at 61

NCIS: LA fans haven’t seen the last of Owen Granger, though: Ferrer will appear in the Feb. 19 episode, which was filmed before his death. The actor also finished filming a reprise of his Twin Peaks role as FBI forensics expert Albert Rosenfield in Showtime’s upcoming reboot.

Ferrer passed away last month at the age of 61 after a long battle with throat cancer; he played NCIS: LA‘s Assistant Director Owen Granger for six seasons. A familiar face to TV fans, Ferrer also had memorable roles on Twin Peaks and NBC’s Crossing Jordan (as medical examiner Dr. Garret Macy), along with dozens of other small-screen appearances through the years.

6 Comments
  1. Heather Bythesea says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:48 PM

    I wonder how they are going to write him out of the show and let it be organic to what is happening. They have him survive that horrible stabbing only to have to take him out….. *sadness*

    Reply
  2. Anthony says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:54 PM

    I say they send him off to Korea with his newly found daughter to find her mother like they discussed on the pier when she told him her real name Yujin

    Reply
  3. Kelly says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:56 PM

    Well, I guess that explains why there was no in-memoriam card after last Sunday’s episode. RIP

    Reply
See More Comments
