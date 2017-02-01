HIMYM Creators' Workplace Comedy Pilot Ordered at CBS

CBS is back in business with How I Met Your Mother creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, having ordered a pilot for a workplace comedy they’re executve-producing.

Written by Hilary Winston (Community, My Name Is Earl) and titled Real Life, the prospective series chronicles the relationship of two twentysomethings — one man, one woman — who go from being co-workers on opposite coasts to working in the same office.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios, Real Life is a “hybrid” format — meaning, part multi-cam (such as Big Bang Theory), part single-cam (e.g. Life in Pieces).

Previously, CBS made a pilot production commitment to an untitled comedy from Bays/Thomas and comedian Chris Distefano, inspired by the latter’s life as an Italian American from Brooklyn and a new dad who married a Puerto Rican woman.