Oxygen Network Rebrands as Crime Destination, Relaunches Cold Justice

The Oxygen network, having recently expanded its “Crime Time” weekend block to four days a week, is formally focusing itself as a “crime destination network for women,” it was announced on Wednesday.

As part of the cabler’s rebranding, uberproducer Dick Wolf is reviving Cold Justice, the real-life crime series (previously on TNT) that follows former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her team of detectives as they dig into small town murder cases that have lingered for years without answers or closure.

Additionally, Oxygen has greenlit Three Days to Live, a series that delves into the crucial days immediately following a harrowing abduction with vivid recreations and compelling first-hand interviews, and The Jury Speaks, which reexamines some of the most high-profile and controversial cases through the eyes of the original jury.

Three Days to Live premieres Sunday, March 5, while Cold Justice and The Jury Speaks arrive in Q3.

“The recent expansion of our ‘Crime Time’ weekend block has enjoyed double-digit gains and has really resonated with our female audience,” Oxygen Media boss Frances Berwick said in a statement, “Oxygen has always played in this space with the highly successful original series Snapped, one of the longest-running crime series on television now approaching its 20th season. With a lot of high quality projects in development, we believe our current fans, as well as all arm chair detectives, have good reason to be excited.”