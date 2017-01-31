Supergirl Meets Lois Lane? Teri Hatcher Joins CW Series as [Spoiler]

Supergirl now has a Lois to go with its & Clark.
The CW superhero series has cast Teri Hatcher in Season 2, TVLine has learned.
Hatcher, who played Lois Lane to Dean Cain’s Clark Kent in ABC’s 1990s Superman series, will appear in multiple episodes of Supergirl; character details are scarce, but she’ll eventually become the season’s big villain.
Cain, of course, also has a recurring role on the show — he plays Kara’s adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers.
In addition to Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Hatcher’s TV credits include Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, The Love Boat and Jane By Design. She also recently recurred on CBS’ The Odd Couple.
“No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane,” Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement. “To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, [EP] Greg [Berlanti], and the fans.”
You know my only concern about this? That they just cast the big bad for the season and, well, I know Arrow is currently filming episode 17.
So, they have Brenda Strong and Teri Hatcher. I know Felicity Huffman’s got a new show, but are Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria busy? How are they going to fix it so Teri and Dean Cain work together?
There’s no love between Hatcher and the other regulars from DH so this may never happen. :-)
Eva Longoria just signed onto Empire for a multi-episode arc.
my favorite lois lane is still erica durance, but teri is my second favorite.
I think Margot Kidder was the best!
I love when superhero shows cast actors from previous incarnations, but I hope this is more like Dean Cain’s Jeremiah and less like Laura Vandervoort’s Indigo.
That’s awesome! She is my favorite Lois too – I loved Lois & Clark.
Awesome news. I hope Dean Cain also makes an appearance in an episode too. It would be a great Lois & Clark reunion.
Hopefully they get Calista Flockhart back for a bit. They’d be great together!