Supergirl Meets Lois Lane? Teri Hatcher Joins CW Series as [Spoiler]

Supergirl now has a Lois to go with its & Clark.

The CW superhero series has cast Teri Hatcher in Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Hatcher, who played Lois Lane to Dean Cain’s Clark Kent in ABC’s 1990s Superman series, will appear in multiple episodes of Supergirl; character details are scarce, but she’ll eventually become the season’s big villain.

Cain, of course, also has a recurring role on the show — he plays Kara’s adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers.

In addition to Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Hatcher’s TV credits include Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, The Love Boat and Jane By Design. She also recently recurred on CBS’ The Odd Couple.

“No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane,” Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement. “To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, [EP] Greg [Berlanti], and the fans.”