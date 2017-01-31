Oprah Winfrey Joins 60 Minutes to Help Mend 'Divided' Nation

It’s not the Oprah Winfrey Show revival that Michael Ausiello campaigned for, but it’s a decent consolation prize: Oprah Winfrey is joining 60 Minutes as a special contributor.

Winfrey’s hire was announced on Tuesday by executive producer Jeff Fager, who touted the acclaimed broadcaster’s “extraordinary” body of work and her unmatched “level of integrity.”

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” Fager said. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

“I’ve been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter,” Winfrey said in a statement. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Winfrey will make her 60 Minutes debut this fall.