Lucy Hale's Life Sentence Among Latest Pilot Orders From The CW

Pretty Little Liars‘ Lucy Hale is set to serve a Life Sentence (of sorts) as the lead of a drama pilot picked up by The CW.

From Significant Mother‘s Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, Life Sentence is a dramedy about a young woman who is diagnosed with terminal cancer… only to find out that she’s not dying after all. From there, she has to learn to live with the (regrettable?) choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold will also serve as executive producers.

The CW also ordered to pilot Insatiable, from Dexter scribe Lauren Gussis. In that project, a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, wholly unaware what he’s about to unleash upon the world. Ryan Seacrest is among the executive producers.

The network’s previous pilot orders include a new, racially diverse Dynasty from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Revenge producer Sallie Patric, as well as the action/adventure drama Searchers from The 100 boss Jason Rothenberg.