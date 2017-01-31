Lucy Hale CW Pilot
Lucy Hale's Life Sentence Among Latest Pilot Orders From The CW

Pretty Little Liars‘ Lucy Hale is set to serve a Life Sentence (of sorts) as the lead of a drama pilot picked up by The CW.

From Significant Mother‘s Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, Life Sentence is a dramedy about a young woman who is diagnosed with terminal cancer… only to find out that she’s not dying after all. From there, she has to learn to live with the (regrettable?) choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold will also serve as executive producers.

The CW also ordered to pilot Insatiable, from Dexter scribe Lauren Gussis. In that project, a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, wholly unaware what he’s about to unleash upon the world. Ryan Seacrest is among the executive producers.

The network’s previous pilot orders include a new, racially diverse Dynasty from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Revenge producer Sallie Patric, as well as the action/adventure drama Searchers from The 100 boss Jason Rothenberg.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

4 Comments
  1. John036 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    any word on rob thomas’ ‘the lost boys’???

    Reply
  2. Haz says:
    January 31, 2017 at 2:21 PM

    Unless the pilot is absolutely terrible this will surely get picked up. I don’t watch PLL, or really know of Hales work but I know her along with that show is quite popular among the YA crowd, which is CWs strong suit. I will say I watched Riverdale, first show I’ve watched on CW since SMGs Ringer, and enjoyed it. I will say in a few ways I think Riverdale would be more enjoyable being binge watched.

    Reply
See More Comments
