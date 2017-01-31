Jon Stewart on Colbert: Donald Trump Will Make 'Bulls–t' the Official Language of the United States

How’s this for your moment of zen?

Jon Stewart returned to The Late Show on Tuesday, joining former Comedy Central pal Stephen Colbert to catch up on all things Donald Trump.

Stewart, who previously turned up donning an outlandish wig and Cheeto dust on his face to represent Trump back in December 2015, this time came out draped in an oversized tie with a dead rodent on his head.

“Jon, I have to say: I love your outfit. Is this your Donald Trump impression?” Colbert asked.

“I thought this is how men dress now,” Stewart deadpanned. “The president sets men’s fashion and, ugh, I saw the inauguration. Super long tie, dead animal on head. Boom.”

The former Daily Show host then revealed a series of Trump’s forthcoming executive orders, which include stealing China’s Great Wall, then making Mexico sign for it, and making “bulls–t” the new official language of the United States. Later, he detailed what it would take for the country to remain intact under the leadership of a “pathological” Commander in Chief.

“I, Donald J. Trump, do declare by executive order that I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting,” Stewart said. “It has been eleven days, Stephen. Eleven f–king days. Eleven! The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public. The reason that I, Donald J. Trump… am exhausting is that every instinct and fiber of my pathological self regard calls me to abuse power… I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting because it is going to take relentless stamina, vigilance and every institutional check and balance that this great country can muster to keep me, Donald J. Trump, from going full Palpatine.

“We have never faced this before. Purposeful, vindictive chaos. But perhaps therein lies the saving grace of my, Donald J. Trump’s, presidency,” he continued. “No one action will be adequate. All actions will be necessary, and if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight, and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less, and constitutionally, partially intact, then I, Donald J. Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of America, just not the way I thought I was going to.”

Does Jon Stewart’s latest Colbert cameo deserve a tip of the hat or wag of the finger? Watch the complete segment above.