Ratings: Supergirl Dips Again, Gotham Ticks Down With Winter Finale

The CW’s Supergirl on Monday night drew 2.33 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark its second-lowest numbers ever, besting only last Halloween’s 2.22 mil/0.6.

Leading out of that, Jane the Virgin (950K/0.3) also dipped.

Fox’s Gotham (3.5 mil/1.1) ticked down with its winter finale, while Lucifer (4.2 mil/1.2) held onto last week’s best-since-premiere numbers.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Bubble comedy The Odd Couple‘s double pump did 5.8 mil/1.1 and then 5.3 mil/0.9, compared to the 5.6 mil/1.1 that last season’s finale put up. A Big Bang Rerun drew Monday’s largest audience, with 8.5 million viewers.

NBC | The Celeb Apprentice (3.7 mil/1.) dipped some more, while bubble drama Timeless (3.5 mil/0.9) was steady.

ABC | The Bachelor (7.2 mil/2.3) dipped, yet dominated the night in the demo. Quantico (2.9 mil/0.8) matched last week’s Monday debut.

12 Comments
  1. Equate5 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:32 AM

    Unless CW is showing/selling advertisers some online numbers that they are believing…

    There needs to be a serious rethinking by powers that be on the down numbers across the Berlanti comic verse.

    Reply
  2. kmw says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    That Monday at 10 time slot sure hasn’t found a winner on any network. Gotham did ok and nice that Lucifer stayed the same but now about when they come back? Good luck with getting better numbers than they are already getting right now. Supergirl not doing so well after their layoff I hope that doesn’t last

    Reply
  3. Joshua 'P1' Reguin (@EchoX860) says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:41 AM

    As a fan of Supergirl and Gotham, this is disappointing.

    Reply
  4. Jason says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    Supergirls numbers may be down but we shouldn’t forget that those are still great CW numbers.

    Reply
  5. Kevin says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    Last night’s episode of Timeless was nothing but emotional and Matt Lanter as Wyatt Logan could be a nominee for POTW. I know the series is on the bubble right now even though two of NBC shows that debuted in the Fall have already been renewed in This Is Us and The Good Place leaving Timeless as the only show that will determine its fate by the network soon.

    Reply
  6. Penny says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    Call it petty or maybe just bitterness that It’s ‘essentially canceled’ but Conviction did better in the Monday time slot than Quantico is. Maybe not in the demo but definitely in eyeballs.

    Reply
  7. Jennifer says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    Here’s a thought on the Bachelor. the only reason it did well was additional eyes for a certain trailer. How is this show / concept still a thing?!?!?!?!

    Reply
  8. DavidJ says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    Shame about Supergirl’s ratings, as I think it’s had a pretty strong season so far (and is now my favorite DC show). Maybe they need to think about bringing Superman back for another appearance?

    Reply
