Ratings: Supergirl Dips Again, Gotham Ticks Down With Winter Finale

The CW’s Supergirl on Monday night drew 2.33 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark its second-lowest numbers ever, besting only last Halloween’s 2.22 mil/0.6.

Leading out of that, Jane the Virgin (950K/0.3) also dipped.

Fox’s Gotham (3.5 mil/1.1) ticked down with its winter finale, while Lucifer (4.2 mil/1.2) held onto last week’s best-since-premiere numbers.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Bubble comedy The Odd Couple‘s double pump did 5.8 mil/1.1 and then 5.3 mil/0.9, compared to the 5.6 mil/1.1 that last season’s finale put up. A Big Bang Rerun drew Monday’s largest audience, with 8.5 million viewers.

NBC | The Celeb Apprentice (3.7 mil/1.) dipped some more, while bubble drama Timeless (3.5 mil/0.9) was steady.

ABC | The Bachelor (7.2 mil/2.3) dipped, yet dominated the night in the demo. Quantico (2.9 mil/0.8) matched last week’s Monday debut.

