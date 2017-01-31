Supergirl, Shadowhunters, Black Mirror Among GLAAD Media Award Nominees

Nominees for the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced Tuesday, with superhero and sci-fi fare such as Supergirl, The OA and Orphan Black among those snagging nods.

RELATEDSAG Awards 2017: Stranger Things, OITNB, The Crown and More TV Winners

The awards — which honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community — will be handed out on April 1 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York.

Other nominees include Amazon’s Transparent and One Mississippi, Freeform’s Shadowhunters and The Fosters and Netflix’s Black Mirror. (The Bold and the Beautiful is the only nominee for Outstanding Daily Drama.)

The full list of this year’s TV nominees follows; a complete round-up can be found at GLAAD.org.

RELATEDStephen Colbert Named Host of 2017 Emmy Awards (Eight Months Early!)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Fosters (Freeform)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Hap and Leonard (SundanceTV)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

The OA (Netflix)

Orphan Black (BBC America)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Shameless (Showtime)

Supergirl (The CW)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Take My Wife (Seeso)

Transparent (Amazon)

RELATEDOne Mississippi Renewed at Amazon

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBT character)

“Attention Deficit,” The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

“Bar Fights,” Drunk History (Comedy Central)

“Johnson & Johnson,” black-ish (ABC)

“San Junipero,” Black Mirror (Netflix)

“Vegan Cinderella,” Easy (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES

Eyewitness (USA Network)

London Spy (BBC America)

Looking: The Movie (HBO)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again (Fox)

Vicious: The Finale (PBS)

OUTSTANDING REALITY SERIES

Gaycation (Viceland)

I Am Cait (E!)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

The Prancing Elites Project (Oxygen)

Strut (Oxygen)

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE

“Angelica Ross,” The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

“Cookie Johnson,” Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws,” Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor,” The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

“Troy Pearson,” The View (ABC)

VIDEOSSeth Meyers: Anti-Trans Bathroom Laws Undermine ‘Concept of Self’

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM | NEWSMAGAZINE

“Bingham,” SC Featured (ESPN)

“Church and States,” VICE News Tonight (HBO)

“Gavin Grimm’s Fight,” VICE News Tonight (HBO)

“Life as Matt,” E:60 (ESPN)

“Switching Teams,” 60 Minutes (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT

“Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire,” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

“Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi,” Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

“Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump,” NBC Nightly News (NBC)

“Terror in Orlando,” PBS NewsHour (PBS)

“Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon,” CBS This Morning (CBS)