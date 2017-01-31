GH Hillary Smith Nora
General Hospital Casts Hillary B. Smith — as OLTL's Nora Buchanan

General Hospital boss Frank Valentini dropped a fun bombshell on Tuesday night, revealing in a video posted to twitter that two-time Daytime Emmy winner Hillary B. Smith will be appearing on ABC’s sole surviving sudser — and as her One Life to Live character, legal eagle Nora Buchanan.

The video is capped by a fun little wink from Rebecca Budig, who currently plays GH‘s Hayden but who “back in the day” used to work down the street from Smith, when she was All My Children‘s Greenlee.

Though several OLTL actors (including Roger Howarth and Kristen Alderson) migrated to GH after the East Coast-based soap was unceremoniously dismissed from ABC’s airwaves, Smith’s casting as Nora marks the first time a One Life character has set foot in Port Charles since ABC and Prospect Park, the media entity that (briefly) “saved” AMC and OLTL as online-only series, got entangled a legal quagmire over character rights.

Details on Smith’s storyline or the length of her stay were not immediately disclosed.

Smith’s previous daytime-TV credits include The Bold and the Beautiful (as Dr. Stacy Barton), As the World Turns (as Margo) and The Doctors.

2 Comments
  1. A. D. says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:27 PM

    Where is Bo?

    Reply
  2. Traditionalist says:
    January 31, 2017 at 8:30 PM

    So very happy to see Nora again, but please no matter what do not have had her break up with Bo. Talk to him on the phone some or anything, except that they are broken up.

    Hope to see many characters come over for short stints. Would LOVE to see the great OLTL return, but will have to settle with these short visits from old friends.

    Reply
