The Vampire Diaries: David Anders Hints at John Gilbert's Series Finale Return

It sounds like Nina Dobrev isn’t the only Gilbert returning to The Vampire Diaries for its big send-off.

David Anders, who plays John Gilbert — aka Elena’s biological father, previously presumed to be her uncle — tweeted a thinly veiled confirmation of his appearance in the wee hours of Monday morning:

Anders, currently starring on The CW’s iZombie (which films in Vancouver), recurred on TVD throughout the first two seasons before his character sacrificed himself to save Elena’s life. John last popped up on TVD in Season 5 as one of Katherine’s hallucinations, shortly before her own demise.

TVLine has reached out to The CW for confirmation.

Do you think we’re reading too far into Anders’ tweet? If we’re not, what do you suspect will bring John back into the fold? Watch a video of his most memorable scene below — yes, it’s the one where Katherine lobs his fingers off — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

  1. kate says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    Hey, maybe also hitching a ride with another Vancouver actor since I just think they might need some straight forward answers and Kai will tell the truth about some stuff.

    • Maria says:
      January 30, 2017 at 12:06 PM

      I think Kai is appearing in 13! He filmed already about a month or so ago. Anybody else thinking that Damon/Stefan is going to die and it’ll be a “at peace” other side moment with all these people coming back?

  2. Max says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:49 AM

    Could be an appearance on The Walking Dead.

  3. reesa says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:58 AM

    I`d love to see him!!

  4. Riana says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    Can we get Steven McQueen, malese and Arielle too?

  5. Kala says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:07 PM

    All eyes on Joseph Morgan

    • Dominique says:
      January 30, 2017 at 12:42 PM

      not mine they’re not/ i’d much rather see some other core characters return who’ve played a much bigger part in the current characters lives.

      • LMare says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:44 PM

        Well personally, I think The Originals played a HUGE part in the series as a whole, especially when it comes to the current characters.

  6. lili says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:08 PM

    nina used to look so good

  7. Andrew Hass says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    I’m wondering if there might be an alternate reality sort of thing where John is alive where Elena might be dreaming.in the state she’s in.

    Reply
    January 30, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    this would make me very happy! i know he’s not a very beloved character but john’s actually one of my faves, might in part be because of david anders, but still.
    i’m curious to see how he will appear!

