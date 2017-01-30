The Vampire Diaries: David Anders Hints at John Gilbert's Series Finale Return

It sounds like Nina Dobrev isn’t the only Gilbert returning to The Vampire Diaries for its big send-off.

David Anders, who plays John Gilbert — aka Elena’s biological father, previously presumed to be her uncle — tweeted a thinly veiled confirmation of his appearance in the wee hours of Monday morning:

I'm headed to ATL on the morrow.

Do the math. — David Anders (@QuestionAnders) January 30, 2017

Anders, currently starring on The CW’s iZombie (which films in Vancouver), recurred on TVD throughout the first two seasons before his character sacrificed himself to save Elena’s life. John last popped up on TVD in Season 5 as one of Katherine’s hallucinations, shortly before her own demise.

TVLine has reached out to The CW for confirmation.

Do you think we’re reading too far into Anders’ tweet? If we’re not, what do you suspect will bring John back into the fold? Watch a video of his most memorable scene below — yes, it’s the one where Katherine lobs his fingers off — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.