So You Think You Can Dance Renewed
So You Think You Can Dance Renewed for 'Back to Basics' Season 14

So You Think You Can Dance has cheated death yet again.

Fox is putting last season’s ill-conceived miniature reboot behind it and renewing the competition series for Season 14. And it’s wisely going back to its original formula of featuring dancers between the ages of 18-30, with the Top 10 ultimately being paired up with All-Stars. 

“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” said executive producer Nigel Lythgoe in a statement. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers. And, of course, as in past seasons, there will be new surprises which are sure to wow our viewers.”

I’m hearing Cat Deeley is in talks to return as host. Details on judges is TBD, although Paula Abdul confirmed on Twitter that she will not be back.

Season 13’s Next Generation-themed edition, which focused on contestants in the 8-13 age group, was a critical and ratings dud.

SYTYCD Original Flavor is slated to bow this summer.

27 Comments
  1. maregolden says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    Now they need to bring back Mary.

    Reply
  2. TVIsMyPacifier.com (@tvismypacifier) says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    Oh thank goodness! Hope the judges are good and the surprises aren’t bad!

    Reply
  3. jo says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    Yes!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Nick says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:21 AM

    Mary and Nigel as permanent judges, different guest judge each week…preferably a choreographer!

    Reply
  5. Kate says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:22 AM

    Please no more Jason. I hope they go back to having the choreographers sit in. It was fun having Adam judge for a week, then NappyTabs, etc.

    Reply
  6. GrumpyMittens says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    Well. It can’t really get any worse than s13 so I guess I’ll give it a chance…

    Reply
  7. LaDonna says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:28 AM

    Please do not bring back Jason Derulo!

    Reply
  8. Brandon says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    I’m ecstatic. This is the beacon of positivity I needed this week. Get rid of Jason Derulo and I’ll be dancing myself (just not in public or around other people).

    Reply
  9. Rudy Goldblatt says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    So Happy to hear. now just bring back Mary and please, please, please do not bring back Jason…

    Reply
  10. Gloria Seales says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:38 AM

    Thank goodness! I loved SYTYCD, but have no desire whatsoever to watch kids compete. I quit watching AGT when they had kids competing with adults. They don’t belong in same competition.

    Reply
  11. Mandi Sano says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:40 AM

    I enjoyed SYTYCD over the years, last year was awful.
    What I am totally mystified by is why Lucifer has not been renewed yet. It is a show that gets better and better each week. If they can renew SYTYCD I would think Lucifer would be a shoo in or in other words a no brainer.

    Reply
  12. mabesny says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:42 AM

    I’m especially glad that Paula will NOT be returning. I didn’t mind last season’s mini-version but get rid of Jason, bring back Mary and our favorite rotating guest judges like Adam Shankman and all will be perfect!

    Reply
  13. Shawn Tully says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:43 AM

    No Jason. Bring back Mary. It wasnt broken before, why did they need to fix it..ie..Paula and Jason?

    Reply
  14. Michelle says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    Is Misty Copeland available for a permanent judging position? If not, a guest appearance here and there would be nice.

    Reply
  15. Lola says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:52 AM

    Yes I would love Mary back. Jason and Paula were duds too.

    Reply
  16. Dahn says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:04 PM

    I want Mary and her Hot tamale train back! She IS part of the show! If she’s not back, I’m not back!

    Reply
  17. Carla Krae says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:33 PM

    Enough ragging on last season. People that watched it LIKED IT. Those kids were very talented and asked to do a lot, just like the adults. Hipsters, it has never made you cool to hate on something you refuse to watch.

    Reply
  18. tvwillrotyourbrain says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    They MUST get Cat to sign on. She is a treasure.

    Reply
  19. Dev says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:52 PM

    Can’t say I’ll miss Paula. Surprised so many people didn’t like Jason. I thought he always gave smart, insightful criticism. I’d be happy to have him back and maybe Mary. Really miss Mia, come back mama!!! To be honest, the one person I’d be happy to not see back is Nigel. Won’t happen so I’ll just continue to ff whenever he is speaking. But bottom line, this is one of my favorite shows and I’m so relieved it’s coming back for another season!

    Reply
  20. Brenda Hart says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:53 PM

    Hallelelujah! I really missed watching this past summer, but I just couldn’t stomach the little kids format. Thanks, Nigel, for listening to those of us who have been loyal viewers of the show and tour for so many years!

    Reply
ad
 