So You Think You Can Dance Renewed for 'Back to Basics' Season 14

So You Think You Can Dance has cheated death yet again.
Fox is putting last season’s ill-conceived miniature reboot behind it and renewing the competition series for Season 14. And it’s wisely going back to its original formula of featuring dancers between the ages of 18-30, with the Top 10 ultimately being paired up with All-Stars.
“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” said executive producer Nigel Lythgoe in a statement. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers. And, of course, as in past seasons, there will be new surprises which are sure to wow our viewers.”
I’m hearing Cat Deeley is in talks to return as host. Details on judges is TBD, although Paula Abdul confirmed on Twitter that she will not be back.
Since I’ll be on the #TotalPackageTour I won’t be at the #SYTYCD judges table-BUT-I’ll be DVRing every episode & watching from the tour bus!
— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 30, 2017
Season 13’s Next Generation-themed edition, which focused on contestants in the 8-13 age group, was a critical and ratings dud.
SYTYCD Original Flavor is slated to bow this summer.
Now they need to bring back Mary.
Agree and leave Derulo to comment elsewhere.
Oh thank goodness! Hope the judges are good and the surprises aren’t bad!
Yes!!!!!!!!!!!
Mary and Nigel as permanent judges, different guest judge each week…preferably a choreographer!
Exactly. Mary back for sure!! Guest judges made up of choreographers & people like Christina Applegate & Jesse Tyler Ferguson who were great judges because they actually watched the show and knew the contestants & made intelligent comments!
It was always annoying when the guest judge was there as like a promo for a movie or album or whatever and they had no idea what was going on. But definitely music theatre nerds or people with experience in performing like JTF and Applegate are always welcome.
Totally agree.
Yes, please.
Please no more Jason. I hope they go back to having the choreographers sit in. It was fun having Adam judge for a week, then NappyTabs, etc.
Well. It can’t really get any worse than s13 so I guess I’ll give it a chance…
Please do not bring back Jason Derulo!
I’m ecstatic. This is the beacon of positivity I needed this week. Get rid of Jason Derulo and I’ll be dancing myself (just not in public or around other people).
So Happy to hear. now just bring back Mary and please, please, please do not bring back Jason…
Thank goodness! I loved SYTYCD, but have no desire whatsoever to watch kids compete. I quit watching AGT when they had kids competing with adults. They don’t belong in same competition.
I enjoyed SYTYCD over the years, last year was awful.
What I am totally mystified by is why Lucifer has not been renewed yet. It is a show that gets better and better each week. If they can renew SYTYCD I would think Lucifer would be a shoo in or in other words a no brainer.
I’m especially glad that Paula will NOT be returning. I didn’t mind last season’s mini-version but get rid of Jason, bring back Mary and our favorite rotating guest judges like Adam Shankman and all will be perfect!
AMEN!
No Jason. Bring back Mary. It wasnt broken before, why did they need to fix it..ie..Paula and Jason?
Is Misty Copeland available for a permanent judging position? If not, a guest appearance here and there would be nice.
I copy this.
Yes I would love Mary back. Jason and Paula were duds too.
I want Mary and her Hot tamale train back! She IS part of the show! If she’s not back, I’m not back!
Enough ragging on last season. People that watched it LIKED IT. Those kids were very talented and asked to do a lot, just like the adults. Hipsters, it has never made you cool to hate on something you refuse to watch.
They MUST get Cat to sign on. She is a treasure.
Can’t say I’ll miss Paula. Surprised so many people didn’t like Jason. I thought he always gave smart, insightful criticism. I’d be happy to have him back and maybe Mary. Really miss Mia, come back mama!!! To be honest, the one person I’d be happy to not see back is Nigel. Won’t happen so I’ll just continue to ff whenever he is speaking. But bottom line, this is one of my favorite shows and I’m so relieved it’s coming back for another season!
Hallelelujah! I really missed watching this past summer, but I just couldn’t stomach the little kids format. Thanks, Nigel, for listening to those of us who have been loyal viewers of the show and tour for so many years!