So You Think You Can Dance Renewed for 'Back to Basics' Season 14

So You Think You Can Dance has cheated death yet again.

Fox is putting last season’s ill-conceived miniature reboot behind it and renewing the competition series for Season 14. And it’s wisely going back to its original formula of featuring dancers between the ages of 18-30, with the Top 10 ultimately being paired up with All-Stars.

“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” said executive producer Nigel Lythgoe in a statement. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers. And, of course, as in past seasons, there will be new surprises which are sure to wow our viewers.”

I’m hearing Cat Deeley is in talks to return as host. Details on judges is TBD, although Paula Abdul confirmed on Twitter that she will not be back.

Since I’ll be on the #TotalPackageTour I won’t be at the #SYTYCD judges table-BUT-I’ll be DVRing every episode & watching from the tour bus! — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 30, 2017

Season 13’s Next Generation-themed edition, which focused on contestants in the 8-13 age group, was a critical and ratings dud.

SYTYCD Original Flavor is slated to bow this summer.