Samantha Bee, TBS to Host Rival White House Correspondents' Dinner

Samantha Bee isn’t waiting for an invitation to Donald Trump‘s first, sure-to-be-awkward White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this spring. She’s creating her own shindig.
The Full Frontal star and vocal Trump critic announced Monday via the New York Times that she is planning a rival event — called “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” — to take place in Washington, D.C. in April 29, the same night as the actual Correspondents’ Association dinner.
“We’re not trying to supersede it,”Bee told the Times. “We just want to be there in case something happens — or doesn’t happen — and ensure that we get to properly roast the president.”
The idea for the event, which will feature a number of TBA comedians and likely air on TBS (home of Bee’s Full Frontal), was hatched shortly after Trump was elected in November.
“We were talking out loud about whether we thought the White House Correspondents’ dinner would change during a Trump presidency, or if it would even exist,” she said. “And then we thought, ‘Why don’t we just do one, just to do it in the way that we would want it done if we were hosting it?'”
Trump’s inaugural White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner has yet to announce a host, but Bee has a suggestion. “Does 3 Doors Down do comedy?” she joked to the Times. “I don’t know, maybe they do.”
when are they going to learn this over the top reaction is not playing well in middle America. And if they want to change the results in 4 years, a LOT of people from California and New York need to move to Midwest states, like Kansas and Indiana, en masse to change the outcome. Otherwise, if the economy turns around, you will have 4 more years of Trump. Everyday you cry wolf, people have started to tune out. Wait until there is something to REALLY protest, but by then it will be too late.
Wow there has been plenty to protest about, have you not been paying attention or is it because it doesn’t affect you personally so you cannot see it. It would be great for the economy to turn around but what many of you don’t realize is that the Government isn’t just about that. It is to protects the rights of ALL. Seriously the me and lack of humanity society we have become is the most dishearten of all.
Interesting cause I know people from those two states (who are actually republicans who DO in fact worry about the sanity of this president.
