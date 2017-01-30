Samantha Bee, TBS to Host Rival White House Correspondents' Dinner

Samantha Bee isn’t waiting for an invitation to Donald Trump‘s first, sure-to-be-awkward White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this spring. She’s creating her own shindig.

The Full Frontal star and vocal Trump critic announced Monday via the New York Times that she is planning a rival event — called “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” — to take place in Washington, D.C. in April 29, the same night as the actual Correspondents’ Association dinner.

“We’re not trying to supersede it,”Bee told the Times. “We just want to be there in case something happens — or doesn’t happen — and ensure that we get to properly roast the president.”

The idea for the event, which will feature a number of TBA comedians and likely air on TBS (home of Bee’s Full Frontal), was hatched shortly after Trump was elected in November.

“We were talking out loud about whether we thought the White House Correspondents’ dinner would change during a Trump presidency, or if it would even exist,” she said. “And then we thought, ‘Why don’t we just do one, just to do it in the way that we would want it done if we were hosting it?'”

Trump’s inaugural White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner has yet to announce a host, but Bee has a suggestion. “Does 3 Doors Down do comedy?” she joked to the Times. “I don’t know, maybe they do.”