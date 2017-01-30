Mozart in the Jungle Renewed for Season 4, Red Oaks Gets Final Season

Amazon Studios on Monday announced that the Golden Globe-winning series Mozart in the Jungle has been renewed for a fourth season.

Additionally, the comedy series Red Oaks has been picked up for a third — and final — season. Both shows are expected to premiere their new episodes later this year.

“Amazon Studios has been built by the risky, creative genius of shows like Mozart in the Jungle and Red Oaks,” Amazon Studios comedy/drama chief Joe Lewis said in a statement. “We are excited to see how the amazing creators, casts and crews top themselves next season.”

Regarding Red Oaks‘ swan song, series creators Joe Gangemi and Greg Jacobs said in a statement, “We’ve always hoped to send these characters off to their futures with a third and final season, so we’re thrilled that Amazon has given us the opportunity to do so.”

Mozart Season 3 released on Dec. 9, while Red Oaks Season 2 debuted Nov. 11.