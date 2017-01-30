House of Payne Spinoff The Paynes Snags 38-Episode Series Order at OWN

Oprah Winfrey is revisiting Tyler Perry’s Payne-ful past in a major way.

OWN has handed a 38-episode series order to The Paynes, a spinoff of Perry’s long-running TBS sitcom House of Payne. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the offshoot meets back up with Curtis and Ella Payne (stars LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis, reprising their roles) who are trying to enjoy their retirement in Florida only to get roped into a real estate deal that will tumble their lives like clothes in a dryer. It’s slated to premiere in 2018.

Additionally, OWN has ordered 44 additional episodes of Perry’s underrated drama The Haves and the Have Nots and 18 episodes of If Loving You is Wrong, and announced the final seasons of Perry’s comedy series Love Thy Neighbor and For Better or Worse, which will both move to Saturday nights for their last seasons. The former will launch Season 4 on Saturday, March 4 and the latter will begin its sixth season on Saturday, June 10. Both series will air through 2017 with 22 and 20 episodes, respectively.

“Tyler has been an incredible collaborator, a great partner and has an unprecedented track record of success with his hit scripted series,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “Tyler’s shows are must see TV for his loyal audience and we are excited to offer up a brand-new comedy and more episodes of their favorite Tyler dramas on OWN. We also would like to thank the entire casts of both Love Thy Neighbor and For Better or Worse who have given us loads of laughs over the years. Both series have had great runs and we appreciate everyone’s hard work and dedication.”