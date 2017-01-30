Empire Enlists Eva Longoria as Villainous Foil for [Spoiler]

Eva Longoria is looking to have Cookie’s ex for lunch.

The Desperate Housewives vet is joining Empire‘s current third season for a multi-episode arc, TVLine has learned exclusively.

She’ll play Charlotte Frost, the formidable director of the all-powerful state gaming commission who has the power to make-or-break Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas. The twist? Beneath Charlotte’s alluring facade, lies a force of darkness and corruption.

Longoria most recently starred in the short-lived NBC comedy Telenovela.

Empire — which has already been picked by Fox up for an 18-episode fourth season — resumes its third season on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c.