Empire Enlists Eva Longoria as Villainous Foil for [Spoiler]

Eva Longoria is looking to have Cookie’s ex for lunch.

The Desperate Housewives vet is joining Empire‘s current third season for a multi-episode arc, TVLine has learned exclusively.

She’ll play Charlotte Frost, the formidable director of the all-powerful state gaming commission who has the power to make-or-break Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas. The twist? Beneath Charlotte’s alluring facade, lies a force of darkness and corruption.

Longoria most recently starred in the short-lived NBC comedy Telenovela.

Empire — which has already been picked by Fox up for an 18-episode fourth season — resumes its third season on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c.

2 Comments
  1. Haz says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:41 PM

    I like Eva Longoria but I’ll probably still pass I quit watching part way through season 2. It just became…I’m honestly not even sure. I’m still actually sad about Telenovela I was one of the few who watched it and I actually enjoyed it, it wasn’t Emmy worthy but was light hearted fun.

    Reply
  2. Bwah says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:04 PM

    A Latina named “Charlotte Frost.”

    Well okay then…

    Reply
