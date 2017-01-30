The CW's Dynasty Reboot Finds Its Female Lead in Vampire Diaries Villain

The CW’s multicultural Dynasty reboot has found its leading lady — and as you can see from this photo, she already has plenty of practice entering rooms via grandiose staircases!
Nathalie Kelley, currently recurring as evil siren Sybil on The Vampire Diaries, will star in the Dynasty pilot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her character, Cristal, is a Hispanic woman set to marry WASPy billionaire Blake Carrington, immediately putting her at odds with Blake’s daughter Fallon (still to be cast).
Much like the original Dynasty — which ran from 1981 to 1989 on ABC — The CW’s proposed reboot will follow two of America’s wealthiest families, the Colbys and the aforementioned Carringtons.
In addition to her work on TVD, Kelley’s small-screen credits include roles on Mistresses, UnREAL and Body of Proof.
Are you hoping The CW’s Dynasty pilot becomes a full-fledged series? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Kelley’s casting, as well as the potential drama in general, below.
No thank you.
*Yawn*
This will not get a full series order and if it does, it will get cancelled immediately. The CW is YA directed network. What 15-21 year old is going to watch Dynasty? Not many I think but I could be wrong.
CW goes after 18-35 not 15-21
Meh, I really didn’t care for her acting on TVD, but I will check out the 1st episode and decide from that.
I think it’s a good casting decision but I still am pessimistic that the show can get good ratings on the CW. Its been a long time since a female-oriented drama (non-supernatural) has been able to garner good ratings on the CW. Both Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are great shows but hardly ratings winners. I’m frankly surprised that the CW keeps trying.
May have made better sense to just rip off DYNASTY but call it by another name. The premise has been done and ran a long time and remains familiar in pop culture. It is not necessary.