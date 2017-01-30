The CW's Dynasty Reboot Finds Its Female Lead in Vampire Diaries Villain

The CW’s multicultural Dynasty reboot has found its leading lady — and as you can see from this photo, she already has plenty of practice entering rooms via grandiose staircases!

Nathalie Kelley, currently recurring as evil siren Sybil on The Vampire Diaries, will star in the Dynasty pilot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her character, Cristal, is a Hispanic woman set to marry WASPy billionaire Blake Carrington, immediately putting her at odds with Blake’s daughter Fallon (still to be cast).

Much like the original Dynasty — which ran from 1981 to 1989 on ABC — The CW’s proposed reboot will follow two of America’s wealthiest families, the Colbys and the aforementioned Carringtons.

In addition to her work on TVD, Kelley’s small-screen credits include roles on Mistresses, UnREAL and Body of Proof.

Are you hoping The CW’s Dynasty pilot becomes a full-fledged series? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Kelley’s casting, as well as the potential drama in general, below.