Doctor Who Peter Capaldi Leaving Season 10
Courtesy of BBC America

Doctor Who Star Peter Capaldi Says Season 10 'Will Be My Last'

By /

Timey-wimey to hang it up for good?

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi said Monday that the upcoming tenth season of the British sci-fi saga “will be my last.”

The actor made his announcement during an interview on BBC Radio 2, and the show’s Twitter account subsequently confirmed the news.

“I feel it’s time to move on,” Capaldi added.

Capaldi assumed the role of Time Lord in 2013, taking over for Matt Smith.

The upcoming season, which will air in 2017, also will be the final one for showrunner Steven Moffat. In January, the series boss said he would leave the series after Season 10. Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) will take over showrunning duties starting with Season 11.

28 Comments
  1. Phil says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    Good!

    • Phil says:
      January 30, 2017 at 2:26 PM

      Sorry, that was snarky, but I won’t miss Dr. CrankyPJPants who can’t decide between a suit or a comb. To be fair, 80% of that blame goes to Moffatt, but Capaldi was just hard to watch in this role, sucked a lot of the fun out of the show. Looking forward to a hard reset with the new show runner!

      This new season sure is feeling like a lame duck.

  2. Jim says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:23 PM

    Good. The show needs a comprehensive makeover. Capaldi isn’t the issue with the current state of it, but a blank slate will be a boon regardless.

  3. Haz says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:28 PM

    Actors are supposed to be versatile but I just always see Malcom Tucker when he’s on screen.

  4. Ben says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:35 PM

    I was hoping Capaldi would last a bit longer than the now standard ‘three seasons’ – I want to be surprised by someone sticking it out for a bit longer. I’ve really enjoyed the Capaldi era, looking forward to seeing what comes next. I don’t know if it’s viable, but perhaps John Boyega?

  5. Teresa says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:39 PM

    Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t this the Doctor’s last regeneration? From what I remember Matt Smith’s doctor couldn’t regenerate, but the Time Lords gave him power for one last regeneration. So I was under the impression this whole time that Peter Capaldi’s doctor would be the last doctor of the show. It’ll be interesting to see how they explain yet another regeneration.

  6. drb999 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:43 PM

    Dang, I liked Capaldi. Still it gives the new showrunner a clean slate. I’d like to see Tom Mison play the new Doctor. I’m sure he’ll need a new job soon.

  7. Will says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:44 PM

    Capaldi is easily the best actor the show has ever had. Shame it’s been at a time when the writing was at an all time low.

  8. DavidJ says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:48 PM

    Sad to hear this. I know the storytelling hasn’t been as consistently strong as in previous seasons(and they probably made him a little TOO cranky early on), but he’s still given some absolutely incredible performances and been a very compelling Doctor to watch. And it was also just nice to have an older Doctor again.

  9. Butch says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:52 PM

    Perhaps its finally time for a woman and or a person of color to be the next Doctor.

  10. bskel says:
    January 30, 2017 at 2:52 PM

    Teresa,
    The Timelords gave him, as 11 proclaimed, ‘a whole new regeneration cycle’ Capaldi is the first of that new cycle.

  11. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:02 PM

    Moffat should have left when Matt Smith left. Most of his Capaldi era seemed like he had run out of gas, and ideas. Question will be, do they keep Bill or start everything from scratch?

  12. Jara says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:09 PM

    Hell NO. The best Doctor of the new series :( It feels like he just started. He is a brilliant actor and I look forward to see him on something else as well but..damn. Let´s hope they will bring someone equally good and not another “Look, I am the Doctor and I am waving my hands wildy!” Smith….

  13. AJ says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    He is a great doctor, my second favorite after Tennant. He deserved better material. He could only do so much with Moffat’s mediocre writing.

  14. Alex Jones says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    so will the season finale be his last episode or is he leaving in the christmas special?

  15. Mike says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:34 PM

    Moffat has written some of the best episodes for this show and for Sherlock. I , for one, will be sorry to see him go. As for Capaldi, I wasn’t crazy about him for his first season but he’s gotten better. Just seems to old and not very nimble.

  16. Matthew Lawler says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:42 PM

    Peter has been the absolute worst of the new series of doctors I am glad him and his guitar and his sonic sunglasses are hitting the road that should be interesting to see if they decide to break the mold and go with a female or a person of color or ethnicity other than Caucasian perhaps even go the route they did with Captain Jack and have a doctor that is bisexual if not out right Gay

  17. Amy Wigand says:
    January 30, 2017 at 4:06 PM

    noooooooooooo

  18. Izzy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 4:07 PM

    This makes me so sad. I adore Capaldi in anything but it’s a shame we won’t get to see him lasting longer due to the change of showrunner. It’s like David Tennant all over again (“I don’t want to go”)

    So now speculation is going to be out of control until the official next Doctor announcement, are they (BBC) going for young/dashing/experienced/known/unknown..

