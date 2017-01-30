Doctor Who Star Peter Capaldi Says Season 10 'Will Be My Last'

Timey-wimey to hang it up for good?

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi said Monday that the upcoming tenth season of the British sci-fi saga “will be my last.”

BREAKING NEWS!

“It (the new series of Doctor Who) will be my last… I feel it’s time to move on.”

– Peter Capaldi

– Peter Capaldi

The actor made his announcement during an interview on BBC Radio 2, and the show’s Twitter account subsequently confirmed the news.

Capaldi assumed the role of Time Lord in 2013, taking over for Matt Smith.

The upcoming season, which will air in 2017, also will be the final one for showrunner Steven Moffat. In January, the series boss said he would leave the series after Season 10. Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) will take over showrunning duties starting with Season 11.