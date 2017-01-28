Vampire Diaries Series Finale Photos: Nina Dobrev's Return to Set and More

Nina Dobrev has officially returned to Mystic Falls.
Executive producer Kevin Williamson on Friday shared a selfie with Dobrev and Paul Wesley on the set of The Vampire Diaries series finale, giving eager fans their first look at Elena Gilbert back in action. (At least I think she’s Elena. I mean, it’s not like we haven’t all been fooled before.)
And Williamson isn’t the only member of the TVD family documenting the series’ final days on social media. Fellow EP Julie Plec, who co-wrote the episode with Williamson, also shared a dramatic shot of the “last first take of the series,” as well as a farewell to both Caroline’s house and Damon’s bedroom.
And who could forget that instantly iconic shot Dobrev shared of her series finale script earlier this week, officially confirming her return?
Browse our gallery of on-set shots from the TVD series finale — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your hopes for the final episode below.
