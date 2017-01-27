Report: NBC Cancels Today's 3rd Hour to Make Way for Megyn Kelly

The bullet dodged by Days of our Lives has hit the Today show right in the gut.
According to a report in the New York Post, NBC is cancelling the venerable morning show’s third hour — the one currently hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker — to make room for a new daytime show hosted by the network’s fresh hire, Megyn Kelly.
NBC has yet to weigh in on the Post story, but the article posits that the Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford-fronted fourth hour will now relocate to the 9 am slot previously occupied by Hall/Roker. In turn, the vacant 10 am slot will be home to Kelly’s new program.
Awkwardly, the news broke just a day after Roker took to Twitter to tout the 9 am block’s ratings momentum.
Congrats to our #TODAYsTake @TODAYshow 9am producers for producing the #1 morning show 7 weeks in a row!! @tamronhall and I are very blessed pic.twitter.com/uNgvGim2Pc
— Al Roker (@alroker) January 26, 2017
Earlier this month, NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt downplayed rumors that Fox News alum Kelly’s arrival foreshadowed the end of Days. “Everybody assumed that she would kill that show,” he said. “And that’s a bad assumption. It’s still too early to know where she’s going to be in daytime. And we have a lot of news hours in daytime, so there’s some flexibility.”
Kathy & Hoda moving to 9? What will this do to wine sales? Will it still be appropriate for them to drink wine that early?
Yeah, Kathy Lee is gonna be pissed that it’s too early to get “pissed” on the air. How will she be able to get her morning socially acceptable beverage now? Any morning drinking behind the scenes will not look good. :-(
Okay, I’m going to be “that” person, sorry: So, NBC cancels the hour currently fronted by two of the most visible black hosts in television/media, in order to make way for a white woman known for her racist comments? Right then. Why not cancel the KLG/Hoda hour, if you have to cancel something?
Oh puh-leeze!
You are not alone in your feelings.
That was my very first thought as well.
Agreed. With all of that. And I’ll add that I now have a reason to not watch the Today program (not that I watched it that much). I stopped watching the 7am-9am due to all the horrible political news. But I really liked the 9am hour with Tamron and Al, and whatever guest host they had (Christian Slater was the best). But I’m done. I haven’t forgotten Kelly’s racist comments when she was on Fox.
Amen Michelle. You are 100% spot on. It’s shockingly blatant.
2 things. If that hour is their lowest rated hour then it doesnt matter what color the hosts are. It is all about money. Also, Roker is one of the darlings of the Today Show. He’ll still be everywhere during the 3hrs
That was legit my first thought.
I hear you.
I have not enjoyed watching the 3rd hour since Willie and Natalie left and since I’ve never bonded with Honda and Kathie Lee, I think I’ll continue to find other things to do until Gilmore Girls come on at 10 CT.
So, if this is true, it would put Kathie Lee opposite her former show (and Kelly Ripa) in most markets.. Interesting.
My NBC station is who airs Kelly Live. We don’t get Hoda and Kathie Lee. So this actually wouldn’t change anything for our market.
Days our our Lives is probably cheaper to produce than the Today show tbh. They film 6 months in advance, go dark, take hiatuses etc plus they aren’t paying big bucks to certain news people.
I know it was probably a long shot to begin with but Concentration?
NGL, if I ever have a weekday off, I enjoy sleeping in until 10 and then drinking my coffee with Hoda and Kathy Lee. Those ladies are pretty funny. So I’m kinda bummed because there’s no way I’d wake up any earlier and while I respect Megyn Kelly as a woman in journalism, I can’t imagine watching anything with anyone coming over from Fox News.
Also the photo used for this article, their faces…perfect.
TODAY HOUR 3 is the weakest hour of the Peacock’s four-hour morning fest. HOUR 4 has Hoda and Kathie Lee and their shtick makes it stand out. Al Roker will still be a presence and I hope there is room for Tamron Hall who is awesome on television.
Unfortunately this really doesn’t fit with the Today Show’s generally light hearted and familial atmosphere. I feel they’ll be losing something in the exchange.