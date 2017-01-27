Report: NBC Cancels Today's 3rd Hour to Make Way for Megyn Kelly

Today Cancelled
The bullet dodged by Days of our Lives has hit the Today show right in the gut.

According to a report in the New York Post, NBC is cancelling the venerable morning show’s third hour — the one currently hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker — to make room for a new daytime show hosted by the network’s fresh hire, Megyn Kelly.

NBC has yet to weigh in on the Post story, but the article posits that the Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford-fronted fourth hour will now relocate to the 9 am slot previously occupied by Hall/Roker. In turn, the vacant 10 am slot will be home to Kelly’s new program.

Awkwardly, the news broke just a day after Roker took to Twitter to tout the 9 am block’s ratings momentum.

Earlier this month, NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt downplayed rumors that Fox News alum Kelly’s arrival foreshadowed the end of Days. “Everybody assumed that she would kill that show,” he said. “And that’s a bad assumption. It’s still too early to know where she’s going to be in daytime. And we have a lot of news hours in daytime, so there’s some flexibility.”

20 Comments
  1. Haz says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    Kathy & Hoda moving to 9? What will this do to wine sales? Will it still be appropriate for them to drink wine that early?

    Reply
    • rowan77 says:
      January 27, 2017 at 10:56 AM

      Yeah, Kathy Lee is gonna be pissed that it’s too early to get “pissed” on the air. How will she be able to get her morning socially acceptable beverage now? Any morning drinking behind the scenes will not look good. :-(

      Reply
  2. Michelle says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    Okay, I’m going to be “that” person, sorry: So, NBC cancels the hour currently fronted by two of the most visible black hosts in television/media, in order to make way for a white woman known for her racist comments? Right then. Why not cancel the KLG/Hoda hour, if you have to cancel something?

    Reply
  3. c-mo says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    I have not enjoyed watching the 3rd hour since Willie and Natalie left and since I’ve never bonded with Honda and Kathie Lee, I think I’ll continue to find other things to do until Gilmore Girls come on at 10 CT.

    Reply
  4. TV Gord says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    So, if this is true, it would put Kathie Lee opposite her former show (and Kelly Ripa) in most markets.. Interesting.

    Reply
    • Lauren says:
      January 27, 2017 at 11:27 AM

      My NBC station is who airs Kelly Live. We don’t get Hoda and Kathie Lee. So this actually wouldn’t change anything for our market.

      Reply
  5. Katy says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:44 AM

    Days our our Lives is probably cheaper to produce than the Today show tbh. They film 6 months in advance, go dark, take hiatuses etc plus they aren’t paying big bucks to certain news people.

    Reply
  6. TheRealGreg (@UnitedWhofans) says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    I know it was probably a long shot to begin with but Concentration?

    Reply
  7. Lysh says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:04 AM

    NGL, if I ever have a weekday off, I enjoy sleeping in until 10 and then drinking my coffee with Hoda and Kathy Lee. Those ladies are pretty funny. So I’m kinda bummed because there’s no way I’d wake up any earlier and while I respect Megyn Kelly as a woman in journalism, I can’t imagine watching anything with anyone coming over from Fox News.

    Reply
  8. Iakovos says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    TODAY HOUR 3 is the weakest hour of the Peacock’s four-hour morning fest. HOUR 4 has Hoda and Kathie Lee and their shtick makes it stand out. Al Roker will still be a presence and I hope there is room for Tamron Hall who is awesome on television.

    Reply
  9. Jason says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    Unfortunately this really doesn’t fit with the Today Show’s generally light hearted and familial atmosphere. I feel they’ll be losing something in the exchange.

    Reply
