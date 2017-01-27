Report: NBC Cancels Today's 3rd Hour to Make Way for Megyn Kelly

The bullet dodged by Days of our Lives has hit the Today show right in the gut.

According to a report in the New York Post, NBC is cancelling the venerable morning show’s third hour — the one currently hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker — to make room for a new daytime show hosted by the network’s fresh hire, Megyn Kelly.

RELATEDDays of Our Lives: 6 Ways to Save and Safeguard NBC’s Last Daytime Soap

NBC has yet to weigh in on the Post story, but the article posits that the Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford-fronted fourth hour will now relocate to the 9 am slot previously occupied by Hall/Roker. In turn, the vacant 10 am slot will be home to Kelly’s new program.

Awkwardly, the news broke just a day after Roker took to Twitter to tout the 9 am block’s ratings momentum.

Congrats to our #TODAYsTake @TODAYshow 9am producers for producing the #1 morning show 7 weeks in a row!! @tamronhall and I are very blessed pic.twitter.com/uNgvGim2Pc — Al Roker (@alroker) January 26, 2017

Earlier this month, NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt downplayed rumors that Fox News alum Kelly’s arrival foreshadowed the end of Days. “Everybody assumed that she would kill that show,” he said. “And that’s a bad assumption. It’s still too early to know where she’s going to be in daytime. And we have a lot of news hours in daytime, so there’s some flexibility.”