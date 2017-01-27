TVLine Items: This Is Us Flashback Trip, Fargo Vet Goes Underground and More

This Is Us is going back to the past with William.

The hit NBC drama has tapped Amanda Warren (The Leftovers) to play William’s mother Dorothy in flashbacks, EW.com reports.

The episode will also include guest star Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) as the poet’s cousin.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fargo alum Bokeem Woodbine will recur during Season 2 of WGN America’s Underground as a skilled stonemason who has decided to take freedom into his own hands, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Singer Darius Rucker will appear in an episode of Hawaii Five-0 as a bomb maker wanted in connection with numerous attacks around the Middle East, EW.com reports.

* Conan O’Brien will travel to Mexico City for the primetime special CONAN Without Borders: Made in Mexico, airing Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c on TBS.

* CBS will co-host the live concert Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees, marking the 40th anniversary of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for broadcast later this season. Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb will perform a selection of songs from the movie, while Celine Dion, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, Keith Urban and more will pay tribute to the band.