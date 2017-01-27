The Voice: Celine Dion Joins Season 12

celine-dion-the-voice-season-12
We’ll soon learn if the power of love is what it takes to make a star.

Five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion will serve as an advisor to Gwen Stefani when The Voice returns for Season 12 (premiering on Monday, Feb. 27), NBC announced on Friday’s edition of the Today show. Dion immediately took to social media, declaring in a tweet she was “very excited” to join #TeamGwen for this spring’s Battle Rounds.

The previously announced Season 12 coaching lineup includes Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Stefani. Miley Cyrus, who joined the show last fall, will be sitting out the forthcoming cycle. She will resume her coaching duties during the already commissioned Season 13.

Are you excited to see Celine Dion on this season of The Voice?

4 Comments
  1. Chad Cronin says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:04 AM

    Well at least I can watch this season, but once again not in the fall due to that rotating coach. Plus I want Christina back

    Reply
    • Jenna says:
      January 27, 2017 at 8:57 AM

      Did you ever watch with Miley? By far the best coach that has ever been on the show, she gave super insightful critiques and advice and was amazingly supportive and involved. She was a much needed breath of fresh Air

      Reply
  2. Analog says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    So is Christina ever coming back? Or is she done for good now that she has finally has a win?

    Reply
  3. Sheila Keener says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    As long as Miley is on The Voice I won’t watch so I guess my watching is over.

    Reply
