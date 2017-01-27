The Voice: Celine Dion Joins Season 12

We’ll soon learn if the power of love is what it takes to make a star.

Five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion will serve as an advisor to Gwen Stefani when The Voice returns for Season 12 (premiering on Monday, Feb. 27), NBC announced on Friday’s edition of the Today show. Dion immediately took to social media, declaring in a tweet she was “very excited” to join #TeamGwen for this spring’s Battle Rounds.

The previously announced Season 12 coaching lineup includes Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Stefani. Miley Cyrus, who joined the show last fall, will be sitting out the forthcoming cycle. She will resume her coaching duties during the already commissioned Season 13.

Are you excited to see Celine Dion on this season of The Voice?