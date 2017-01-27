Ratings: Grey's Returns to 16-Month Highs, Scandal Boosts HTGAWM

Grey’s Anatomy returned from its 10-week break on Thursday night to 9.5 million total viewers and a 2.6 rating, rising 19 and 18 percent from its previous episode to hit not just season highs but its best numbers since its Season 12 premiere (Sept. 24, 2015).

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy Recap: Jailhouse Doc

Leading out of that, Scandal‘s long-delayed Season 6 opener did 7.7 mil and a 2.1, down from its previous premiere (10.3 mil/3.3) but up from its May finale (6.7 mil/1.8) and more than doubling placeholder Notorious‘ demo average.

RELATEDScandal’s Killer PEOTUS Twist: ABC Boss Stresses, ‘It’s a Fictional Story’

How to Get Away With Murder, now with a proper lead-in, hit season highs of 5.4 mil and 1.5.

RELATEDHTGAWM EP Talks [Spoiler]’s Big Confession, Annalise’s Darkest Hour

Elsewhere in the land of ratings….

THE CW | Now opening Thursdays, Supernatural (1.7 mil/0.6) matched its midseason finale, while down a tick from Legends of Tomorrow‘s fall average (1.8 mil/0.7) in the lead-off spot. Riverdale debuted to 1.37 mil and a 0.5 (and an average reader grade of “A-“), on par with fellow freshman No Tomorrow‘s launch (1.5 mil/0.5) while besting Frequency‘s (1.35 mil/0.4).

RELATEDSupernatural Recap: ‘The Guys Who Save the World’ – Plus: Cas Did What?!

RELATEDRiverdale Series Premiere Recap: Summer Lovin’, Heard Me a Blast

CBS | Leading out of that disappointing Oprah Mary Tyler Moore tribute (6.5 mil/0.8), the Pure Genius finale (5.2 mil/0.7) ticked down to a series low in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (4 mil/1.2) dipped, Kitchen Rules (2.2 mil/0.8) was flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.