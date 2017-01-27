Ratings: Grey's Returns to 16-Month Highs, Scandal Boosts HTGAWM

Grey’s Anatomy returned from its 10-week break on Thursday night to 9.5 million total viewers and a 2.6 rating, rising 19 and 18 percent from its previous episode to hit not just season highs but its best numbers since its Season 12 premiere (Sept. 24, 2015).
Leading out of that, Scandal‘s long-delayed Season 6 opener did 7.7 mil and a 2.1, down from its previous premiere (10.3 mil/3.3) but up from its May finale (6.7 mil/1.8) and more than doubling placeholder Notorious‘ demo average.
How to Get Away With Murder, now with a proper lead-in, hit season highs of 5.4 mil and 1.5.
Elsewhere in the land of ratings….
THE CW | Now opening Thursdays, Supernatural (1.7 mil/0.6) matched its midseason finale, while down a tick from Legends of Tomorrow‘s fall average (1.8 mil/0.7) in the lead-off spot. Riverdale debuted to 1.37 mil and a 0.5 (and an average reader grade of “A-“), on par with fellow freshman No Tomorrow‘s launch (1.5 mil/0.5) while besting Frequency‘s (1.35 mil/0.4).
CBS | Leading out of that disappointing
Oprah Mary Tyler Moore tribute (6.5 mil/0.8), the Pure Genius finale (5.2 mil/0.7) ticked down to a series low in the demo.
FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (4 mil/1.2) dipped, Kitchen Rules (2.2 mil/0.8) was flat.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Disappointing Mary Tyler Moore tribute?? Is that even possible?
I just coudn’t stick with it, switched over to watch Riverdale a third time.
Dang :-(
The ratings for riverdale aren’t too good. I loved it. I watched it twice. Loved it. Fingers crossed it gets renewed but doubt it.
I enjoyed it.
TGIT!!!!
Who is running CBS now? They are struggling some in viewers. Of course any exec who actually thinks a show like hunting people is good probably needs his head examined.
I’m not interested in Riverdale personally but I did expect much higher ratings. Maybe I was being unrealistic in that thought. I thought mere curiousity and nostalgia would get better ratings at least for the pilot. Oh well.
I think Riverdale suffered from going against the return of Scandal. Originally it would have been the second episode back, but the last minute change switched that.
Riverdale was so good. Def deserves better ratings than that which is kind of sad.