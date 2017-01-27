Greys Anatomy Ratings Season 13
Courtesy of ABC

Ratings: Grey's Returns to 16-Month Highs, Scandal Boosts HTGAWM

By /

Grey’s Anatomy returned from its 10-week break on Thursday night to 9.5 million total viewers and a 2.6 rating, rising 19 and 18 percent from its previous episode to hit not just season highs but its best numbers since its Season 12 premiere (Sept. 24, 2015).

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy Recap: Jailhouse Doc

Leading out of that, Scandal‘s long-delayed Season 6 opener did 7.7 mil and a 2.1, down from its previous premiere (10.3 mil/3.3) but up from its May finale (6.7 mil/1.8) and more than doubling placeholder Notorious‘ demo average.

RELATEDScandal’s Killer PEOTUS Twist: ABC Boss Stresses, ‘It’s a Fictional Story’

How to Get Away With Murder, now with a proper lead-in, hit season highs of 5.4 mil and 1.5.

RELATEDHTGAWM EP Talks [Spoiler]’s Big Confession, Annalise’s Darkest Hour

Elsewhere in the land of ratings….

THE CW | Now opening Thursdays, Supernatural (1.7 mil/0.6) matched its midseason finale, while down a tick from Legends of Tomorrow‘s fall average (1.8 mil/0.7) in the lead-off spot. Riverdale debuted to 1.37 mil and a 0.5 (and an average reader grade of “A-“), on par with fellow freshman No Tomorrow‘s launch (1.5 mil/0.5) while besting Frequency‘s (1.35 mil/0.4).

RELATEDSupernatural Recap: ‘The Guys Who Save the World’ – Plus: Cas Did What?!

RELATEDRiverdale Series Premiere Recap: Summer Lovin’, Heard Me a Blast

CBS | Leading out of that disappointing Oprah Mary Tyler Moore tribute (6.5 mil/0.8), the Pure Genius finale (5.2 mil/0.7) ticked down to a series low in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (4 mil/1.2) dipped, Kitchen Rules (2.2 mil/0.8) was flat.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. wrstlgirl says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:35 AM

    Disappointing Mary Tyler Moore tribute?? Is that even possible?

    Reply
  2. Eric7740 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    TGIT!!!!

    Reply
  3. Boiler says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    Who is running CBS now? They are struggling some in viewers. Of course any exec who actually thinks a show like hunting people is good probably needs his head examined.

    Reply
  4. Lola says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    I’m not interested in Riverdale personally but I did expect much higher ratings. Maybe I was being unrealistic in that thought. I thought mere curiousity and nostalgia would get better ratings at least for the pilot. Oh well.

    Reply
    • Jake says:
      January 27, 2017 at 8:49 AM

      I think Riverdale suffered from going against the return of Scandal. Originally it would have been the second episode back, but the last minute change switched that.

      Reply
  5. Jared says:
    January 27, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    Riverdale was so good. Def deserves better ratings than that which is kind of sad.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 