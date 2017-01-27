Real-Time Hurricane Drama From SVU Alum Gets Pilot Order at NBC

Tick-tick-tick… NBC is taking 24‘s real-time gimmick and setting it in the eye of a hurricane.

The Peacock Network has ordered a pilot for an untitled medical drama (formerly known as Salvation) from former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight and Oscar-winning writer Paul Haggis, TVLine has learned. In it, the doctors and nurses at an understaffed Brooklyn hospital have to cope with being the only trauma center open when a devastating hurricane hits during a holiday weekend. And it will all play out in real-time, in what NBC is calling an “extreme event” series.

Leight will write the pilot; he recently spent five seasons in charge of SVU, NBC’s long-running procedural. (He also worked on HBO’s In Treatment and FX’s Lights Out.) Haggis, who won an Oscar for writing Crash and was nominated for another for Million Dollar Baby, recently served as director and executive producer of the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero.

Here’s the full logline for Leight and Haggis’ untitled drama: