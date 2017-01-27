FEUD First Look: See Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as Bette and Joan

Two Hollywood grande dames are ready for their close-up.

FX has released some tantalizing first-look photos from Ryan Murphy’s upcoming anthology FEUD, which gives us the gift of Oscar-winning actresses Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange playing… well, Oscar-winning actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

The first season, subtitled Bette and Joan, centers on the notorious showbiz rivalry between Davis and Crawford while they shot the campy 1962 thriller What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?. And from the looks of the photo above, they didn’t exactly start out on the right foot: Bette seems to be giving Joan quite a chilly reception, no?

Here, we see Lange as Crawford, in a wheelchair to play Baby Jane‘s paralyzed Blanche. Does she have issues with the script already?

And here, we see Sarandon fully glammed out as Bette Davis, wearing a fur and sunglasses and puffing on a cigarette.

Bette and Joan‘s supporting cast is incredible, too: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Sarah Paulson, Alfred Molina, Judy Davis and Kathy Bates (whew!) all join Lange and Sarandon to form the acting version of Murderers’ Row. So get your popcorn ready: FEUD: Bette and Joan debuts Sunday, March 5 at 10/9c on FX.

Check out the photos above, then hit the comments and tell us: Do Lange and Sarandon look like the Hollywood titans they’re playing?