Feud Bette and Joan FX Jessica Lange Susan Sarandon
Courtesy of FX

FEUD First Look: See Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as Bette and Joan

By /

Two Hollywood grande dames are ready for their close-up.

FX has released some tantalizing first-look photos from Ryan Murphy’s upcoming anthology FEUD, which gives us the gift of Oscar-winning actresses Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange playing… well, Oscar-winning actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

RELATED FX Sets Dates for Ryan Murphy’s FEUD and The Americans Season 5

The first season, subtitled Bette and Joan, centers on the notorious showbiz rivalry between Davis and Crawford while they shot the campy 1962 thriller What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?. And from the looks of the photo above, they didn’t exactly start out on the right foot: Bette seems to be giving Joan quite a chilly reception, no?

Here, we see Lange as Crawford, in a wheelchair to play Baby Jane‘s paralyzed Blanche. Does she have issues with the script already?

Feud Bette and Joan FX Jessica Lange Joan Crawford

And here, we see Sarandon fully glammed out as Bette Davis, wearing a fur and sunglasses and puffing on a cigarette.

Feud Bette and Joan FX Susan Sarandon Bette Davis

Bette and Joan‘s supporting cast is incredible, too: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Sarah Paulson, Alfred Molina, Judy Davis and Kathy Bates (whew!) all join Lange and Sarandon to form the acting version of Murderers’ Row. So get your popcorn ready: FEUD: Bette and Joan debuts Sunday, March 5 at 10/9c on FX.

Check out the photos above, then hit the comments and tell us: Do Lange and Sarandon look like the Hollywood titans they’re playing?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Debbie says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    I’ve been looking forward to this one since it was announced. Good thing February is a short month.

    Reply
  2. thisismenow says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:14 PM

    I am so freaking excited about this! This just makes me wish March was here sooner! I’ve missed Jessica!

    Reply
  3. Brian says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    Can’t wait for this!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 