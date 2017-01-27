Dynasty Reboot, Adventure Drama From The 100 EP Get CW Pilot Orders

The CW finally threw its hat into the pilot season game this Friday, with its first two pickups.

First, foremost and expectedly, the network ordered a pilot for the new, racially diverse Dynasty from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Revenge producer Sallie Patrick. The project is described as “a modernized reboot that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children,” as told “primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington — daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington — and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.”

The series promises to expose the “dark underbelly” of the 1 percent, “a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.” Original Dynasty creators Esther and Richard Shapiro will serve as EPs.

The CW also gave a pilot order to Searchers, from The 100 boss Jason Rothenberg, who will exec-produce with the prolific Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. An action/adventure drama, it follows a pragmatic brother and free-spirited sister who are forced to team up when they learn that their late mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories “may be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths, and unexplainable mysteries of the world.”