behind-enemy-lines
Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Behind Enemy Lines Adaptation Gets Fox Pilot Order, McG to Direct

By /

Fox is heading Behind Enemy Lines with a pilot adaptation of the 2001 Gene Hackman/Owen Wilson feature film, with McG set to direct.

RELATEDPilot Season: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s in Them

The network’s second stab at adapting the movie is penned by Nikki Toscano (Revenge), who will executive-produce alongside McG, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Davis and John Fox. It is described as “loosely based on the hit movie,” serving up “a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines.”

The “distinctly patriotic series” will present “a multi-perspective narrative” that closely follows the soldiers on the ground, and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in D.C. as they attempt to bring the heroes home safely and under the radar.

RELATEDX-Men Vet Bryan Singer to Direct Fox’s Mutant-Themed Drama Pilot

McG’s previous TV pilot-directing gigs include Lethal Weapon, Chuck and Fastlane.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 