Behind Enemy Lines Adaptation Gets Fox Pilot Order, McG to Direct

Fox is heading Behind Enemy Lines with a pilot adaptation of the 2001 Gene Hackman/Owen Wilson feature film, with McG set to direct.

The network’s second stab at adapting the movie is penned by Nikki Toscano (Revenge), who will executive-produce alongside McG, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Davis and John Fox. It is described as “loosely based on the hit movie,” serving up “a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines.”

The “distinctly patriotic series” will present “a multi-perspective narrative” that closely follows the soldiers on the ground, and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in D.C. as they attempt to bring the heroes home safely and under the radar.

McG’s previous TV pilot-directing gigs include Lethal Weapon, Chuck and Fastlane.