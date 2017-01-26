The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev Confirms Series Finale Return

After months of anxious speculation, Nina Dobrev on Thursday confirmed that Vampire Diaries fans have not seen the last of her.
Just as she did with her initial departure, the actress announced her return via Instagram:
–
“I’m thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended — with Nina back to help us say goodbye,” executive producer Julie Plec said in a statement. Adds fellow EP Kevin Williamson, “I’m so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!”
Though Dobrev has been seen fairly regularly throughout this final season (via flashbacks), she hasn’t filmed any new scenes since wrapping Season 6 in 2015. She did, however, record fresh audio for the Season 7 finale, in which Sybil mimicked Elena’s voice to lure Damon into the Armory vault.
“I reached out and said,’ We can either cobble it together from a bunch of episodes, or you can come in and see everybody and do ADR,” executive producer Julie Plec told TVLine of Dobrev’s vocal cameo. “She chose to do it in person, which was great, because it was a nice little personal Nina visit.”
Dobrev has kept herself pretty busy since bidding Mystic Falls adieu, scoring roles in movies like xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Flatliners. She’ll also guest-star in an episode of Workaholics‘ final season.
Time to theorize, TVD fans: How is this all going down (and will Bonnie have to die again in order to make it happen)? Drop a comment with your hopes and hypotheses below.
She left the show because she didn’t care, she should not return.
You know how? You must know her?
She left for the same reason(s) a lot of young actors don’t like the CW productions. The shows are made far from Hollywood. This makes it hard to find additional work, which is something the CW likes. Nina’s friends were in Cali. She wanted to find new projects. She didn’t like seeing the ex-BF everyday, which is something lots of people avoid to the point of finding new jobs. And a lot of the fans seemed displeased with the quality of the writing, so I think she just exited a sinking ship.
What are you taking about the CW doesn’t film in the North Pole they film in Canada or Atlanta. As for other parts all that is done by agents that submit them and Nina’s agent is not in Hollywood they are in Toronto Canada. This is no different then any other network when an actor is up and coming they need to know when to jump ship TVD is popular show which makes Nina popular and was a good time for her to use that popularity to move to the big screen before it is to late. Once TVD is gone so would her popularity so now was a smart move for her rather then wait another few years it has nothing to do with being that far from Hollywood.
No she saw the horrible writing on the wall and got out of dodge. She fulfilled her contract and wanted to explore other options. Why fans think they can leave their jobs to better themselves and actors can’t is really inconsiderate.
Not surprising. They spend the better part of every episode talking about her. I’m going back to just reading the recaps until the finale’.
Watched for 5 years religiously then just didn’t care anymore. Happy her fans will get closure, but for me “yawn”.
This show has been a chore to watch. I care ONLY about Bonnie. Maybe Matt will just go postal and kill them all. A girl can dream!
I am so with you Brigid. Show has become a bore but Bonnie is the only thing I find interesting. Good thing this show is concluding.
I figured she would return but I was curious whether or not they would try to make it a surprise. It wouldn’t be a proper finale if she didn’t come back.
I think it’s freakin’ awesome she’s coming back but I hope Bonnie doesn’t have to die… 💜💕💜
Okay. Now it’s Joseph’s turn.
Bring Katehrine Back!!!
Yeah, let her comeback the shows dead already. The writer’s have done a piss poor job this final season. The show is a rush job with nonsense fillers. Let’s end this and put a stake in it.
My theory has been that whatever happens, happens, but the show does a flashforward and the twins, who managed to avoid the Gemini merging, are assisting a very elderly Bonnie into a darkened room and Enzo follows them. He kisses Bonnie and they say a painful good bye and then he stands back. Bonnie dies peacefully while holding Elena’s hand, she wakes up, has a good cry, meets the twins who both hug her. Then Enzo offers his hand and accompanies her to a car, he opens the trunk to show her all the diaries, and then he gives her an address. The twins get in the car, and then its clear that Enzo isn’t following them and Elena, he says he can’t live without Bonnie and when the cure didn’t work, this was always his plan. He’d see Elena safely off and then he’d join Bonnie. Elena would ask where Damon was, or where Caroline or Stefan was, Enzo would hand her a letter, smile and say good bye. Elena would read the letter, and have some sort of reaction, and then get in the back seat and tell whichever twin is driving to take her to him. And then that is it.
I think, for the series finale, they will do a flash-forward into the future, where Bonnie dies of old age/natural causes after spending many years of bliss with Enzo; she will die in his arms (sniff!). Then, the curse is gone and Elena is resurrected and she and Damon reunite and live happily ever after! (or that’s how it happens in my heart of hearts, yes I”m sappy!).
So happy to hear this
All eyes on Joseph Morgan now.
Julie just keeping the lie, about Dobrev’s vocal cameo in person, anyway my tvd final is ruined
Cool, but no Delena, please! It’s disgusting. Let Elena end up with Stefan or someone else or even alone.
I really hope the show ends with Bonnie, Matt, and Ric having lived full lives into old age, and Bonnie dying of natural causes so that Elena can come back. Just let them have a happy ending for christ’s sake!
Bonnie and Enzo have talked way to much about her becoming a vampire. I think something will happen to change her mind and she will become one. She dies, Elena comes back to save Damon.
They better not be killing off Bonnie now. She’s the only character I really care about. And I hope they don’t make her a vampire….every character is pretty much turned to a vampire. Be more original than that.
I’m thinking bonnie could be turned into a vampire because your human body has to die for that,therefore fulfilling the curse and Elena could wake-up and all the friends would be together except for matt. (My 11 year old granddaughter brought this to my attention )
That’s exactly how I always thought it would happen. Don’t know why a character hasn’t brought it up before, though Bonnie would not want to be a vampire. Maybe she would agree to it to get her best friend back.
k so heres what really happened. she did care about the show and she always has so stop saying she doesnt care. she left because ian and her best friend started dating and nikki reed (the ex bestie) said she didnt want ian and nina together so ya
I was almost 100% that Nina Debrov was going to come back for the series finale of TVD because since she was there at the beginning it is only right that she’s there at the end.As for how the character of Elena returns, maybe Bonnie dies which causes Elena to wake up but then Bonnie is somehow brought back to life.too.I don’t think there was anything that Bonnie had to stay dead.
I have always hoped Bonnie would somehow regain her powers and cast a fertility spell on Enzo so he could impregnate her. Then their child..a boy.. would grow up a witch/vampire hybrid and would end up marrying Hope Michaelson and having a kid that would be immortal and powerful beyond all comprehension.