The Girlfriend Experience to Reset in Season 2 With New Cast, Two Plotlines

The Girlfriend Experience will be a completely different experience next season.

The highly acclaimed Starz drama is hitting the reset button in Season 2, starting over with a new cast and two parallel storylines, the network announced Thursday. The new season will feature all-new characters and split its time between Washington D.C. and New Mexico, but it’ll still focus on the murky world of high-priced call girls and their rich clientele.

Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) will star in the D.C. storyline as Erica Myles, the lesbian finance director of a Republican super PAC who gets entangled with a prostitute played by Billions alum Louisa Krause. Season 2’s other storyline will follow call girl Bria Jones (Carmen Ejogo) as she flees a dangerous client and hides out in New Mexico, but finds she can’t easily escape the risky life she’s built for herself.

The Girlfriend Experience‘s second season is set to run 14 episodes, and showrunners Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz will divvy up the storylines, with Kerrigan handling the D.C. scenes and Seimetz the New Mexico ones. Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh returns as executive producer.

“It was always our intention to change the universe every season,” Soderbergh said in a statement. “But Amy and Lodge have cranked up the ambition, scope, and complexity of the show by creating two storylines even more provocative and confrontational than last year’s. I’m as excited as a Swedish person is allowed to get.”

Are you excited for a new-look Girlfriend Experience in Season 2? Or will you miss Riley Keough’s Golden Globe-nominated performance? Hit the comments with your take.